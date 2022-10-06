Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Murder trial for Stockton Springs woman on hold due to prosecutor testing positive for COVID-19
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son is on hold until next week. One of the state prosecutors on case tested positive for covid-19 today, causing the delay. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with the murder of her son, Maddox...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man
VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop. Holmes suffers...
wabi.tv
Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. The Town...
wabi.tv
Fall Family Day at Ring Farm
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A local farm hosted its 14th annual Fall Family Day in Canaan Saturday. Ring Farm welcomes Mainers from all over the state in celebrating fall and raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation. Families enjoyed live music along with free food from Silverton BBQ. There were pumpkin carvings...
wabi.tv
Historic Alton dance hall revitalized as “Mad Moose”
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - A couple with Maine roots is looking to bring a southern taste to a historic dance hall and saloon in Alton. Billy Morse is originally from Maine, but called Tennessee home for much of his life. He’s no stranger to smoking meats, and he and his...
wabi.tv
Professional Bull Riding returning to Bangor in March
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Professional Bull Riding is coming back to Bangor. In a facebook post, the Cross Insurance Center announced the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be in Maine for a three-day event March 10th through the 12th. Tickets go on sale October 20th. For more information, visit...
wabi.tv
Waterville Fire Station hosts open house
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire Station held an open house for the public Saturday. Firefighters had a day full planned of various activities for families. Kids participated in an obstacle course, where they learned what to do when the smoke detector goes off in their homes. Saturday’s open house...
wabi.tv
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town holds Annual Fall Festival
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town held its annual Fall Festival on Saturday... Kids were able explore the Trick or Treat loop with a scavenger hunt, and also enjoy activity stations, kayaking, live music and burgers. There were also live bats, and the chance learn about other parts of nature from the Maine Discovery Museum and UMaine Cooperative Extension 4-H. Organizers say more than 3-hundred people turned out for today’s activities.
wabi.tv
Tickets on sale for Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary’s annual Kitchen Tour
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is bringing back their Kitchen Tour. It will be virtual, once again. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary is committed to donating $125,000 to help the hospital purchase a new critical care ambulance. Proceeds from the sale...
wabi.tv
Island Cheer and Tumbling completes new gym project
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Island Cheer and Tumbling in Deer Isle is in its 4th season, and the team is starting in its new gym. Island Cheer and Tumbling teams are flying high in their first month at their new gym. “When we went to competitions, we weren’t really...
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support holds second annual 5K at the Bangor Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support held its second annual 5K at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday... The “A Little Extra 5K” kicked off around noon after an hour of music, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and bag lunches. TikTok celebrity Chef Adam was also present and signing autographs.
wabi.tv
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line just in time for Halloween
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics -- just in time for Halloween... The makeup line, in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. Unfortunately for “Black Sabbath” fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out, as of Friday afternoon. The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty’s website. The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.
wabi.tv
Orrington Harvest Fest celebrates local history
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - People found a unique way of celebrating fall with history in Orrington this weekend. The 19th Century Curran Village Museum was on display during the annual harvest festival event. Visitors explored the 1850s through 1920s. Exhibits included a blacksmith making a knife from an old railroad...
wabi.tv
Food AND Medicine celebrating 20th year
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer based non-profit is celebrating it’s twentieth year working to help solve food insecurity. The organization’s 20th Annual Solidarity Harvest will distribute 1,600 meal boxes, filled with over thirty pounds of produce purchased from Maine farms and food producers, through it’s work with unions, farmers, community groups, small businesses, and faith-based organizations.
