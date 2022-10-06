Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Times boys soccer notes, MCT edition: eight teams set to contest tournament set
For most of recent history, the boys soccer Mercer County Tournament would be the culmination of the regular season, with teams battling it out the week before the state tournament for local supremacy before turning their glances towards bigger glory. But this year, that Is not the case: the 2022...
Field Hockey: Colonial Valley Conference stat leaders for Oct. 11
Note: These stats are from information submitted by coaches and school officials. If any stats are incorrect, please ask your coach to log into njschoolsports and fix them.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Rutgers basketball fans will like bold prediction by Big Ten insider
College basketball season is right around the corner. And it’s looking like it could be a good year for the Scarlet Knights. In fact, Big Ten insider Andy Katz predicts Rutgers will set itself up well for the postseason. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Willingboro, NJ, man arrested in series of swatting incidents
Police have made an arrest in a series of swatting incidents that targeted businesses in Gloucester County. Monroe Township Police say between June 23 and July 20, 2022, a series of calls were made indicating a person with a gun was threatening to shoot themselves. In each case, a business...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shifts in Camden and Pennsauken
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be continuing its utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden and Pennsauken on Monday Oct.10 and Tuesday Oct. 11. On Monday, there will be a moving operation using a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between 42nd and 48th streets in...
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Car on its roof, utility pole snapped in Vineland, New Jersey crash
Rescuers are on the scene of a serious crash in Vineland, New Jersey.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
Eagles nearly screened themselves off from victory against swarming Cardinals defense | Bowen
I have never been inside Nick Sirianni’s office at NovaCare, but after Sunday, I’m gonna assume there are TV monitors covering the walls. BECAUSE THE GUY MUST REALLY LIKE TO LOOK AT SCREENS. Pro Football Focus gave Jalen Hurts his worst passing-game grade of the season, 58.4, for...
thedigestonline.com
Is Philly’s Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey?
Sometimes, with restaurants, I build up expectations that are almost impossible to meet. I have been burned too many times. The chances of this happening are generally slim, but increase tenfold when a spot is recommended to me over and over again. When I found myself driving an hour and a half to Collingswood’s Zeppoli, I kept asking myself, “Will this really be worth it?”
Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe
A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash
Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
NJ.com
NJ
