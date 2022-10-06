ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Here are 4 Rutgers basketball questions heading into Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — The college basketball season is right around the corner. The latest step on the march towards March takes place this week here at the Target Center, where the Big Ten’s annual Media Days take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rutgers will participate on the first day, with head coach Steve Pikiell and veteran players Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi making the trek to meet the media.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shifts in Camden and Pennsauken

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be continuing its utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden and Pennsauken on Monday Oct.10 and Tuesday Oct. 11. On Monday, there will be a moving operation using a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between 42nd and 48th streets in...
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Is Philly’s Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey?

Sometimes, with restaurants, I build up expectations that are almost impossible to meet. I have been burned too many times. The chances of this happening are generally slim, but increase tenfold when a spot is recommended to me over and over again. When I found myself driving an hour and a half to Collingswood’s Zeppoli, I kept asking myself, “Will this really be worth it?”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

