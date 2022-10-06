Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks’ Obi Toppin eyes turn from ‘fun player’ to serious 2-way threat
To say New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin is fun to watch is an understatement. Toppin showed another glimpse of his potential — the locked-in and poppin’ Toppin we saw during the final stretch of last season — against Indiana last Wednesday night. His five dunks were...
Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp
New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
Knicks hopeful but cautious about Quentin Grimes’ return in final 2 preseason games
New York Knicks‘ second-year wing Quentin Grimes participated in the team’s open practice over the weekend at Columbia University. Grimes was moving with the ball with crispness, raising hopes of a Wednesday return in Indianapolis after missing the Knicks’ first two preseason games with left foot soreness that bothered him since the training camp.
Steve Nash bashed in Nets’ open practice
Steve Nash still enjoys the Brooklyn Nets ownership’s support. But how long that will remain is one of the questions that will hover above the organization after Kevin Durant raised doubts about its ability to build a championship culture during his failed trade demand. Those doubts are getting louder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Nets hire ex-Hornets, Pistons GM to scouting role
The Brooklyn Nets have beefed up their scouting department, adding veteran league executive Jeff Bower to a scouting role, per Marc Stein. Bower last served as the vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns for two seasons, helping general manager James Jones build a sustainable playoff contender leading to an NBA Finals stint in his final season with the team. He and the Suns mutually parted ways last year.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman quits on team, skipping bullpen session and going home to Miami
The New York Yankees have an interesting story developing with closer Aroldis Chapman, who was a fringe playoff roster candidate before completely quitting on the team this weekend. Chapman was expected to throw a live batting practice session and skipped it, returning home to Miami, according to Aaron Boone. The...
Yankees V Cleveland ALDS Game 1: Score projection, pitching matchup, more
The New York Yankees will start their playoff journey on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, looking to put their best foot forward after enjoying a week off following the end of the 2022 regular season. The Yankees just barely missed 100 wins but enjoyed one of the best performances...
RELATED PEOPLE
The New York Yankees have their opponent, as the Cleveland Guardians advance to the ALDS
The New York Yankees chase for 28 will begin on Tuesday when Cleveland comes to the Bronx. It’ll be an intriguing matchup between the two teams, and completely opposite playstyles will be on display. The Yankees are the homerun hitting kings this season, as they led the league with 254 longballs — 11 more than second-placed Atlanta.
New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning as the 2022-2023 season begins Tuesday night
Welcome back to the jungle Rangerstown. The New York Rangers will begin their 96th season on Tuesday night when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final. The New York Rangers are ready to embark on another journey, one which they hope...
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole has ideal opponent in the Guardians
Tonight, the New York Yankees kick off their 2022 postseason when they meet the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Taking the ball for New York is the 36-million dollar man Gerrit Cole while Cal Quantrill is taking the ball for the Guardians. Cole was solid this year pitching to a...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0