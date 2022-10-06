Read full article on original website
Diablo Immortal Update Will Finally Let Players Craft 5-Star Legendary Gems
Diablo Immortal will at long last let players craft 5-Star Legendary Gems, thanks to the addition of a new currency used specifically for crafting the powerful items. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the October 12 update will add a new currency, Telluric Pearls, to Diablo Immortal. Telluric Pearls will be used to craft 5-Star Legendary Gems and can be earned in a few different ways. They can be exchanged for Hilts from the Hilt Vendor in Westmarch (which players earn by completing various challenges), earned through participating in various limited-time events, or purchased as part of specific in-game shop bundles, like the Seeker's Supplies and Rift-Runner's Supplies.
Overwatch 2 - Wrecking Ball Hero Guide
Wrecking Ball, a.k.a Hammond, is arguably one of the more popular heroes in Overwatch 2. Prowess and abilities aside, many newcomers and even veterans of the series will immediately see a hamster inside of a giant circular robot with four feet and immediately choose that hero. When Wrecking Ball was first introduced in the original Overwatch, they were an immediate smash hit with fans. However, in Overwatch 2, players are still trying to figure out exactly how to play as Wrecking Ball, given the fact that Blizzard slightly changed up how the hero works.
Overwatch 2 Kiriko's Animated Short Focuses On Mother-Daughter Relationship, Kinda
Every new Overwatch hero comes with animated shorts, and the tradition continues with Overwatch 2's Kiriko. Released during TwitchCon's keynote presentation, Kiriko's 10-minute-long introductory video presents the ninja healer as someone who is bubbly but has her own share of mundane troubles--in the form of an overbearing but well-meaning mother.
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out later this month, but there's a surprise that many potential players didn't see coming. According to a page on Battle.net, Modern Warfare 2 players will be required to provide a phone number connected to a valid data plan. Additionally, VOIP and prepaid numbers won't work.
Destiny 2 Patch Is Just A Test For A New Kind Of Hotfix
Destiny 2's new patch contains nothing, as it is only a test to set up a new kind of hotfix. This might seem like a pretext to sneak something hidden into the game or to set up some future event, but by all appearances, the patch is exactly what it claims to be. The post on the Destiny 2 website is barebones, stating that the patch is truly a test and that there are no hidden features or quests attached to it. The patch notes conclude with the words, "If you want to go hunting, feel free. Don't come crying to us when you don't find anything."
Fan-Made Metal Gear Solid Music Video Is Seriously Impressive
From Minecraft maps to hand-drawn tattoos, fans are always crafting labors of love for their favorite games. However, one Metal Gear Solid aficionado managed to put together a meme-themed music video for the original game that's not only incredibly detailed, but uses the game's original assets to full effect. That...
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Battlefield 2042 Liquidators Event Disabled Shortly After Launch Due To Progress Bug
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators mid-season event got off to a rough start earlier today after players discovered various bugs that were preventing them from making progress in the event or equipping unlocked event items. Developer DICE temporarily disabled the event as a result. "We're seeing that the unlock rewards and...
Through The Fire And The Flames Played In Trombone Champ Is A Video You Need To See
DragonForce's 2006 rock epic single Through the Fire and the Flames is now finally playable in one of the hottest music games of the year, Trombone Champ. Thanks to some modding work done by DerpyChap, every sick lick and unbelievable guitar solo has been translated into a series of actions that looks downright impossible to perfectly nail.
The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Was Told Not To Play Naughty Dog's Game
One of the two stars of the upcoming The Last of Us television show, Bella Ramsey, was actually encouraged not to play the game while auditioning for the role. Ramsey, who plays Ellie in HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed game and co-stars alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, said in an interview with USA Today that when she auditioned for the role, she was explicitly asked whether or not she had played The Last of Us. When she said she hadn't, she said she was encouraged not to.
No Man's Sky 4.0 Lands: Expanded Inventory, Rebalanced Design
No Man's Sky 4.0 update is finally here, and it's a big deal. In fact, Hello Games founder Sean Murray describes it as a "generational jump" for the game. However, rather than any large, all-encompassing changes, 4.0 is a sum of dozens of small shifts that add up to big differences in the game.
Gotham Knights - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
The Knights are not just sidekicks, replacements, or imitations. They are everything their predecessor taught them and so much more. The Gotham Knights are Gotham’s future.
Steel Guardian
Spell Defender
Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship Guide: How To Level Up Quickly
Though Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you multiple biomes to customize to your liking and thousands of items to collect and craft to do so, it's the friendships you form along the way that matter most. Well, at least, we think so. Building up your friendship levels with all of the beloved characters you've invited to your valley takes time, effort, and generosity, but obtaining all of their unique items and other benefits can be well worth the investment. In this guide, we'll tell you all of the best ways you can level up your friendships with your Disney pals.
NHL 23 Official Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. EA SPORTS™ NHL® 23 is greater together and now available to play now with the X-Factor Edition early access.
Gotham Knights Launch Trailer Shows The Bat-Family Fighting Villains In A Post-Batman Gotham City
Gotham Knights' cinematic trailer shows the main quartet taking down bad guys in style--nice motorcycle throw, Batgirl--while Alfred's voice narrates. It's the latest trailer to join the steady trickle of promos ahead of Gotham Knights' October 21 release. Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing--inheritors of Batman's legacy--each get their moment...
