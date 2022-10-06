Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Sutherlin Police arrested a man following a reported disturbance early Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 12:45 a.m., 37-year old David Salamone allegedly pushed a victim and then broke a window during an argument in the 1000 block of East Central Avenue. Salamone was charged with harassment, and second-degree counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $8,750.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged harassment incident on Monday. An RPD report said just before 12:00 p.m. the 38-year old and another man were playing cards on Gaddis Park bike path in the 800 block of West Highland Street. For some reason the suspect wanted the victim to leave his camp. The victim wouldn’t leave and the suspect allegedly shoved him. The victim alleged that the suspect also sat on top of him and pummeled him with his fist. He had injuries to corroborate this.
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kqennewsradio.com
NEW JERSEY WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
A New Jersey woman was jailed after an alleged DUII incident Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 6:00 p.m. 36-year old Kandy Maffet was called in as being a possible drunk driver near the intersection of Northeast Rifle Range Street and Northeast Douglas Avenue. A caller said Maffet was parked on the sidewalk, stumbling, slurring her words and at one point had pulled her pants down to urinate. When the officer contacted the suspect, she had her pants pulled down and was crouched against the opening of her driver side door.
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED PHYSICAL DISTURBANCE
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged physical disturbance early Sunday. An SPD report said just before 4:00 a.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of Bambi Lane in Oakland after a caller said there was an on-going disturbance between 37-year old Thomas Correa and a victim. Correa was found inside the home and failed to comply with commands. The report said the man has a multitude of cautions for assault on law enforcement and despite repeated attempts to gain compliance, Correa refused and ultimately resisted arrest. A taser was deployed and the man was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAILED MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after alleged disorderly conduct incidents on Sunday. An SPD report said just after 8:30 a.m. an officer responded to the intersection of the Interstate 5 exit 136 off ramp and West Central Avenue where a man with a long metal pole was allegedly throwing things at vehicles and was confronted by patrons of a nearby business.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
kezi.com
Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police said they arrested a Jason Gibson, 56, Saturday morning after a he barricaded himself inside Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Police said at about 10 a.m., the suspect broke inside the building, lit a fire and used used cabinets and...
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county
Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
