Gamespot
Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release
We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day PS5 Deals: Exclusive Games And Plenty More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day is back--technically it's called the Prime Early Access Sale--and that means it's time to save big on lots of gaming products, including heaps of PlayStation games, accessories, and more. We've rounded up the best PS5 Prime Day deals. In short, you don't want to miss out on these savings. Whether you're looking for recent games at a discount, a new headset, or maybe even a charging station, a bunch of PlayStation products are discounted to their best prices of the year.
Gamespot
Best Buy Flash Sale Features Hundreds Of Games And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Prime Day might be the most popular way to save cash on video games today, but plenty of other retailers are offering huge discounts right now--including Best Buy, which is discounting hundreds of games, accessories, laptops, and other popular gear. The Best Buy Flash Sale event runs through October 12, so make sure you check out the impressive lineup of price cuts before it disappears.
Gamespot
Razer Controllers For PS5, Xbox, Switch Get Steep Prime Day Discounts
Whether you're on last- or current-gen hardware with your gaming, the controllers included with PlayStation and Xbox consoles are already great. But they can be better! Razer's particular lineup of high-performance controllers is worth the premium price that you'll pay for added features and a slick finish, but right now, you can grab those amazing peripherals for a discounted price.
Gamespot
Best Prime Day TV Deals: Save Big During The Prime Early Access Sale
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day (Prime Early Access Sale) is now live, and if you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment system with a slick new TV, now is a great time to invest in a slab of high performance visual technology. The last few years have seen terrific advancements made in this hardware field, and with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles easier to acquire, seeing your favorite games run at 120Hz and with crisp 4K visuals is a sight to behold.
Gamespot
PS5's Horizon Forbidden West Gets A Big Prime Day Discount
2022 has been a big year for gaming, one that kicked off with a return to the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla's follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn expanded on the ideas of the original game, amplified the visuals for its PS5 debut, and created an even larger world to thrive and survive in.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Gamespot
Get The Apple TV Box For Just $79 In This Prime Day Deal
Although the majority of Smart TVs feature plenty of apps that'll get you hooked up to your favorite streaming service, you'll typically enjoy a much-improved experience with a dedicated streaming device. The Apple TV box is a great example of this, as this little gadget will hook directly into your internet and beam crisp 4K footage into your TV screen for you to enjoy.
Gamespot
This Lord Of The Rings 4K Collector's Edition Is A Steal During Prime Day
Fans of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies can grab a massive collector’s edition of the entire film saga plus tons of extras for just $100 ($249) through Amazon Prime Day. This bundle includes 4K versions of all six Peter Jackson-directed Lord of...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Console Revenue Revealed In Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Legal Documents
Xbox Game Pass revenue has always been a mystery, and Microsoft's been quiet on how its subscription service performs. But in a series of legal documents related to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, first uncovered by Tweaktown, we have a number for the first time: Xbox Game Pass for consoles generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021.
Gamespot
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Gamespot
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Gamespot
Xbox Streaming Console Prototype Spotted On Phil Spencer's Shelf
Phil Spencer enjoys using his Twitter feed to tease new happenings at Xbox, and this particular device might herald an interesting new future for the brand. Spencer's latest shelf tweet included an old prototype of Xbox's Keystone streaming device, which caused many to wonder if an official reveal was imminent.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors
The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Walmart's New Anti-Prime Day Sale Features So Many Good Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale--essentially Prime Day 2022 round two--officially kicks off late tonight and runs for 48 hours (October 11-12). As usual, other major retailers are also getting in on the fun with huge sales of their own. Walmart's new Rollbacks sale is a prime example of this. Easily the best sale we've seen at Walmart since the retailer's last anti-Prime Day event, the Rollbacks sale features a staggering number of good deals. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals we could find.
Gamespot
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition Is $100 Again
If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is currently available at GameStop. This is the second time we've seen this deal in the past few weeks, but other retailers sold out quickly the last time it was up for grabs. If GameStop sells out, you can get the Collector's Edition at Best Buy for $106.
Gamespot
No Man's Sky 4.0 Lands: Expanded Inventory, Rebalanced Design
No Man's Sky 4.0 update is finally here, and it's a big deal. In fact, Hello Games founder Sean Murray describes it as a "generational jump" for the game. However, rather than any large, all-encompassing changes, 4.0 is a sum of dozens of small shifts that add up to big differences in the game.
