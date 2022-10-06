Read full article on original website
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
Police need help identifying Fresno robbery suspects
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two young men suspected of robbery in Fresno.
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family – before he took them away, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an […]
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Shaw Avenue
Fresno Police say a motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for Merced family who were kidnapped and killed
Loved ones of four family members, who were kidnapped and killed this week, were left speechless Thursday night at a vigil for the victims. Prayers amongst the Sikh community and other faith leaders comforted those who attended the event in Merced.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
eastcountytoday.net
Family Kidnapped Found Dead, Merced Sheriff Calls for Death Penalty
A family who was missing after being kidnapped from Merced earlier this week was found dead confirmed Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke. The family was identified as eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur (27), Jasdeep Singh (36) and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39) “Tonight, our worst fears have been...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: What we know in Merced kidnapping deaths, 3 ISIS leaders killed, 2nd PG&E lawsuit in Mosquito Fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto
MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat. Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal. Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history. Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday.
KMPH.com
Man arrested for Modesto murder
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
