Merced, CA

Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during armed robbery

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Escalon Police Department responded to a Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue following reports of an armed robbery. At around 6:35 p.m., officers located an employee that had been shot multiple times and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. […]
ESCALON, CA
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
MERCED, CA
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family – before he took them away, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Vigil held for Merced family who were kidnapped and killed

Loved ones of four family members, who were kidnapped and killed this week, were left speechless Thursday night at a vigil for the victims. Prayers amongst the Sikh community and other faith leaders comforted those who attended the event in Merced.
Family Kidnapped Found Dead, Merced Sheriff Calls for Death Penalty

A family who was missing after being kidnapped from Merced earlier this week was found dead confirmed Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke. The family was identified as eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur (27), Jasdeep Singh (36) and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39) “Tonight, our worst fears have been...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto

MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat. Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal. Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history. Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday. 
MODESTO, CA
Man arrested for Modesto murder

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man suspected of shooting another man to death in Modesto on Thursday has been arrested. Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies say 38-year-old Matthew McDonough was shot while sitting in a car at near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Riverside Dr. Detectives say McDonough was...
MODESTO, CA

