Morales A No Show For Debate Between Candidates For Indiana Secretary Of State
MUNCIE, Ind. — A debate between two of the three candidates for Indiana Secretary of State took part in a debate Monday night. Democratic candidate Destiny Scott-Wells and Libertarian Jeffery Maurer squared off in the debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County. Republican candidate Diego Morales chose not to take part.
With Pending Lawsuit, IHSAA Moves Cross Country Semi-State Away from Huntington University
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is moving the upcoming semi-state cross country meet away from Huntington University. The IHSAA confirmed Monday the meet will be held on Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University. The organization said it made the decision because of all the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington.
