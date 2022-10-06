Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
IHSAA moves cross country semi-state meet from scandal-plagued Huntington U.
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In the wake of sexual assault, rape and doping allegations plaguing the Huntington University track and cross country programs, the Indiana High School Athletic Association has moved an upcoming girls semi-state meet from the school’s campus. The semi-state meet was scheduled to take place...
WANE-TV
USF program promises free tuition to qualifying students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis is making higher education accessible through a free tuition program designed for qualifying Indiana residents. According to a release from the university, the “Franciscan Promise” is modeled after the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, who once said, “Where there is charity and wisdom there is neither fear nor ignorance.”
wtvbam.com
Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
WANE-TV
Mastodons ‘stomp out the stigma’ of mental health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s World Mental Health Day, and an event at Purdue Fort Wayne is raising awareness to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic. “Stomp Out the Stigma” is a walk on campus that supports those struggling with mental health. Participants are meeting at noon at the Mastodon statue in Alumni Plaza, near Helmke Library. There’s also a resource fair beforehand at 11 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff candidates agree to debate on wane.com
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff will debate the issues ahead of the November election. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter have agree to debate Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The debate will be streamed live on wane.com. Hershberger is the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne adds 30 new pickleball courts to community parks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks. A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park. Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and...
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
WANE-TV
Was Mayor Henry given preferential bail after OWI?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
WANE-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: The struggles of affordable childcare in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The cost of care is complicated, between being expensive for families and expensive for the daycare to stay open. A battle that families have been fighting for years. In Noble County, a proposed program could change the way the system works. Jenna Anderson, with the Early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry appears in court, pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry pleaded guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in court Monday after a crash that led to his arrest Saturday night. A likely plea agreement will be submitted at a sentencing on November 7. The Allen County Prosecutor’s...
Court documents reveal Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry admitted to having too many glasses of wine before OWI arrest
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Suspect in Angola homicide dies in shootout with police during investigation
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a homicide died Sunday morning after multiple “exchanges of gunfire” with Angola officers and a state trooper, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just after 1 a.m., the Angola Police Department was investigating reports of shots fired at...
WANE-TV
Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
WANE-TV
Famous Taco set to open a southwest location on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association. It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
Comments / 0