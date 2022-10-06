ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

WANE-TV

USF program promises free tuition to qualifying students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis is making higher education accessible through a free tuition program designed for qualifying Indiana residents. According to a release from the university, the “Franciscan Promise” is modeled after the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, who once said, “Where there is charity and wisdom there is neither fear nor ignorance.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Names of deceased individuals in Angola shootings released by ISP

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Indiana State Police reported on Monday night that the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identifications of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incidents in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Mastodons ‘stomp out the stigma’ of mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s World Mental Health Day, and an event at Purdue Fort Wayne is raising awareness to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic. “Stomp Out the Stigma” is a walk on campus that supports those struggling with mental health. Participants are meeting at noon at the Mastodon statue in Alumni Plaza, near Helmke Library. There’s also a resource fair beforehand at 11 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Sheriff candidates agree to debate on wane.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff will debate the issues ahead of the November election. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter have agree to debate Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The debate will be streamed live on wane.com. Hershberger is the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds 30 new pickleball courts to community parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks. A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park. Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lauren Johnson
Nicholas Johnson
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Was Mayor Henry given preferential bail after OWI?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio man attacked with bat; suspect arrested

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department. Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.
HICKSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested after police said he hit another man in the head and back with a bat. Hicksville Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the village on a report of an assault “involving a male being struck in the head and back with a bat,” according to a report.
HICKSVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Famous Taco set to open a southwest location on West Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association. It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
FORT WAYNE, IN

