lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Local organization on National Coming Out Day
Today marks National Coming Out Day. The day is celebrated to commentate the first march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights, which took place October 11, 1987. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Elizabeth Menning, president PFLAG Crown Point about resources that are available for LGBT community members and their families.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Gary Theodore Roosevelt alumni pull weeds to beautify school grounds
Our school shouldn’t look this, David Bullock said Monday morning, pointing to a parking lot overtaken by weeds at Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Along a walkway to the building’s entrance, weeds and overgrown brush hid the door, nearly reaching the 2nd floor. But Bullock had a smile...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gilland: Remembering a guitar, Gary and God
Starting in the late ’60s, I was privileged to be a guitarist for a regional gospel music band that traveled throughout the tri-state area of southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Occasionally we would tour out of our home area, and many of those trips would become the...
J’s Breakfast Club marks 7-year Anniversary with Toast and Cake celebration
Statistics show that most restaurants typically close their doors after an average of 3 years. Not J’s Breakfast Club in Gary at 3669 Broadway! In fact, restaurant owner Joslyn Kelly recently marked 7 years of operating one of the most popular eating spots in the region with a “Toast and Cake” Celebration.
Alsip comedy club holds celebration honoring the late legendary comedian Bernie Mac
Proceeds from the weekend celebration will go toward researching sarcoidosis, a respiratory disease that caused Mac's death.
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death. The Casten family has released the following statement on Friday Oct. 7, 2022:. “This past June (13, 2022), our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrythmia. In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
newcity.com
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago
On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
CBS News
MISSING: Ora Woods, 85, last seen Sept. 29
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help finding a missing elderly woman. Ora Woods, 85, was last seen Sept. 29 in the area of the 1100 block of North Noble Street. Woods is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and a medium brown complexion.
Man dead after apartment building fire in Gary, Indiana; multiple people rescued
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died in an apartment fire in Gary, Indiana overnight.Fire crews were called to the building, near West Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Smoke was shooting from the roof and firefighters worked to put out the flames. The fire started in a second-floor apartment.Firefighters rescued two residents. A third resident, a man who has not been identified, did not survive. "The building was on fire," a resident told CBS 2. "They rescued all of the people out the building, they pulled a lady out the window and they were trying to go back in there to get her man as well. But it was too late, the fire was so bad."The first floor of the building is a grocery store and the second and third floors are apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
cwbchicago.com
Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park
A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
Suspect dies in North Chicago PD jail cell: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a suspect was found dead in a North Chicago jail cell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. A Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman said the suspect suffered severe blood loss from a removed dialysis port.
