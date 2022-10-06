Read full article on original website
Randolph Scott Thompson
Randolph Scott Thompson passed away pain-free at his home in Zeeland on October 6, 2022. Randy was born on September 4, 1958, in Allegan, Michigan, to his parents Robert and Barbara (Fosdick) Thompson. After graduating high school from Fennville class of ’76 he would go on to meet Debora Schreiber, the love of his life, at a Halloween party. Their instant connection and perfect chemistry would start a relationship of 38 years. They would share 27 of those years in marriage together. Randy was a strong, faithful, and dedicated husband to his wife Deb. Another love they shared was for their cats, Makita and Tyson. Their love for animals and care for others is contagious, sharing kindness and love with anyone they knew. Randy could be a real sarcastic SOB at times, but this made him unique in a special way. He was friendly and could relate to anyone over anything. Randy breathed and lived sports daily, he could recall statistics and plays for many favorite sports teams dating back years. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a dedicated fan for life. He loved his wife, cats, and family through and through.
Holland Man Recognized By State-level Workforce Development Leaders
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – West Michigan Works! today announced that Holland- based career navigator, Eddie Solis, has been recognized by Michigan Works! as a 2022 Shining Star Award recipient. The Shining Star Award program recognizes frontline staff who through dedication and outstanding contributions to workforce development, personify the Michigan Works! mission. Eddie and 15 other frontline workers from across the state were recognized at the Michigan Works! Annual Conference at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant on September 13.
Mary J. Auwema
Mary J. Auwema, age 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Friday, October 07, 2022. Mary was a sweet and kind woman. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a great example of it. She graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA. After high school, Mary worked as a bookkeeper at the Co-op, where she met the love of her life, Dennis. She also worked for many years at Holland Hospital in the purchasing and cashier’s office. In retirement, Mary worked at the Conference Grounds. She was a master seamstress, and volunteered often at The Good Samaritan Center, teaching others how to sew. According to her family, her claim to fame was that she moved 27 times by the time she was 19 years old.
John “Jack” Mason
John “Jack” Mason, age 78 of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Kevin and Agnieszka Mason (Lilia and Nicholas) and Andrea and Matt Goodell (Alexis and Ian), his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Don and Janet Kreutner and Susan and Dirk Mullenger.
Pamela Jo Kalkman
Pamela Jo Kalkman, age 66 of Zeeland, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Pam was born in Zeeland on June 6, 1956, to Lee and Gloria Posma. She was the former owner of Body Perfections Salon and Spa in Holland for many years. Pam enjoyed golf and pickleball but mostly enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family.
Allegan Dam’s Future a Concern for County Board
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – The future of the Calkins Street dam is on the proverbial front burner at Dumont Lake. On Thursday, the Allegan County Board of Commissioners should consider a resolution requesting the West Michigan Regional Planning Commission and the Michigan Association of Counties to help the county in getting federal funding for an economic impact report on how communities would be affected if Consumers Energy decides to decommission the Allegan Dam and 12 others across Michigan. Such a report would provide tangible evidence for Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton and others to support maintaining these structures.
Virginia M. Meurer
Virginia M. Meurer, age 79 of Hudsonville, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. Virginia was born January 30, 1943, in Holland to John and Marjorie Dreyer. She worked for Herman Miller for many years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers Charles...
Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy to unveil new nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy is unveiling the new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve in Allegan on Saturday, October 15 with an open house-style Grand Opening. There will be a brief welcome and remarks at 10:30 a.m. followed by self-guided hikes with SWMLC staff and naturalists on-hand...
Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
Thelma Huyser
Thelma Huyser, age 94 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 7, 2022. She is survived by her children: Tim Huyser, Mary, Marlin Westra, Ruth Shuck, Cathy, Marty Wick, and Terry and Jennifer Huyser; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Mary Jane Kleyn; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sue Westra, Marvin Huyser, and Jim and Vicki Huyser.
