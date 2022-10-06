Randolph Scott Thompson passed away pain-free at his home in Zeeland on October 6, 2022. Randy was born on September 4, 1958, in Allegan, Michigan, to his parents Robert and Barbara (Fosdick) Thompson. After graduating high school from Fennville class of ’76 he would go on to meet Debora Schreiber, the love of his life, at a Halloween party. Their instant connection and perfect chemistry would start a relationship of 38 years. They would share 27 of those years in marriage together. Randy was a strong, faithful, and dedicated husband to his wife Deb. Another love they shared was for their cats, Makita and Tyson. Their love for animals and care for others is contagious, sharing kindness and love with anyone they knew. Randy could be a real sarcastic SOB at times, but this made him unique in a special way. He was friendly and could relate to anyone over anything. Randy breathed and lived sports daily, he could recall statistics and plays for many favorite sports teams dating back years. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a dedicated fan for life. He loved his wife, cats, and family through and through.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO