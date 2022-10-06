Read full article on original website
Walmart shooting victim’s family in Alabama speaks out
ENTERPRISE, A.L. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers after their loved one was killed inside an Enterprise Walmart on Wednesday night. It has been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family, as this scene keeps popping up in their heads when speaking about her brother-in-law
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5
• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 3.
WSFA
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas. The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had...
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
wdhn.com
Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters
GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
wtvy.com
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian
Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
wdhn.com
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
alabamanews.net
Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
dothanpd.org
Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple arrested
Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. GOTN Preview: Enterprise Wildcats vs. Dothan Wolves.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WSFA
Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Historical Society and Family Research Center is a treasure trove filled with objects that seemingly transport you back to the past. By far the biggest piece of history on display is the building itself. The group is located in the oldest brick dwelling...
wtvy.com
Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview. Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.
