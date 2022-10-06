ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, AL

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

Walmart shooting victim’s family in Alabama speaks out

ENTERPRISE, A.L. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers after their loved one was killed inside an Enterprise Walmart on Wednesday night. It has been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family, as this scene keeps popping up in their heads when speaking about her brother-in-law […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas. The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Luverne, AL
wdhn.com

Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters

GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Policeman#Cancer#Violent Crime
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO

ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
ARITON, AL
alabamanews.net

Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck

A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Rucker name change approved

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
FORT RUCKER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
dothanpd.org

Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Coffee County couple arrested

Dry conditions have taken a toll on Headland’s peanuts this season, but their cotton is in slightly better shape. A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. GOTN Preview: Enterprise Wildcats vs. Dothan Wolves.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Little Miss Geneva County crowned new Little Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Geneva County Harper Kate Wilks is your new Little Miss National Peanut Festival. She also took home awards for state presence and interview. Little Miss Geneva Hadley Williams was first runner-up and the written communications winner. Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin finised as second runner-up and Little Miss Enterprise Tenley Ann Bomhard was third runner-up.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy