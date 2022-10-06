Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO