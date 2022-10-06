Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect
– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who died in a fatal car accident on Highway 154 near Buellton on Sunday. The post Authorities release name of victim in fatal car accident along Highway 154 on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. The post Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning. The post 34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim
Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
UPDATE: Identity of Santa Ynez homicide victim released
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country
Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcoasttimes.com
Child arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers
A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.
kprl.com
Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022
A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash
The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
kclu.org
Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental
An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
Santa Barbara Independent
District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
calcoasttimes.com
One person killed in car fire in Nipomo
One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence. Firefighters were...
San Luis Obispo man arrested for cache of illegal ghost guns
– California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a large cache of illegal ghost guns, ghost gun kits, assault weapons, machine guns, and ammunition from the suspect’s residence in San Luis Obispo. The suspect is accused of using cut-up...
Comments / 0