Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Request for Public Assistance - Homicide Suspect Identity and Possible Associated Vehicle Description. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles officers follow trail of blood, find stabbing victim

Paso Robles police officers followed a trail of blood through the downtown area on Friday night in an attempt to find a stabbing victim. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported several people fighting in the 1300 block of Spring Street. The caller also reported an assailant stabbed another man. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country

Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
LANCASTER, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Child arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers

A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022

A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash

The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
kclu.org

Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

One person killed in car fire in Nipomo

One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence. Firefighters were...
NIPOMO, CA

