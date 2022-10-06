Read full article on original website
WSMV
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday. Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.
WSMV
Teen charged after passenger thrown from truck bed during crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old after they say a negligent crash on Monday left a man seriously injured. Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, is charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. Police said Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and speeding on Binkley Drive, when he ran a stop sign and hit the driver of a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, was riding in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck on impact.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
WSMV
Detectives search for group of teens responsible for at least 12 car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a group of young men who they believe are responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th Streets. In security camera video obtained by Metro Police, four...
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Nashville’s Shelby Avenue corridor Sunday
Metro Police say the thieves hit multiple streets between 11th and 19th streets.
Man allegedly threatens Tennessee woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Tennessee.
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
smithcountyinsider.com
Welfare check at local restaurant leads to woman’s arrest for multiple drug charges
On September 1st Sergeant Junior Fields responded to a call for a welfare check at a Gordonsville restaurant after dispatch advised that a caller had observed a female driver falling down while exiting her SUV. When arriving to the business Sgt. Fields approached the vehicle and observed a female in the back seat. The female was identified at Ruby Owens, 60 from Marion, SC. During the conversation Sgt. Fields said that Owens had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet when she was asked to exit the vehicle.
fox17.com
Police: Pair of brothers shot, killed at Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two brothers were shot and killed Sunday night at a park in North Nashville, Metro Police have confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell suffering from gunshot wounds...
Man found with gunshot wound outside hospital in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.
WSMV
Car crashes increasing on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Numbers from Clarksville Police show a record pace of car crashes on a busy stretch of road. The data shows so far this year 321 wrecks have been reported on Tiny Town Road, four of which were deadly. That’s up from 253 wrecks in 2021 that included two fatal accidents.
WSMV
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.
WSMV
Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another marijuana bust was made at Nashville International Airport Monday. According to an affidavit, an officer working for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Department of Public Safety found a suspicious bag coming from Los Angeles, California early Monday morning. The man who police believed owned the bag ran from officers, before being detained.
WSMV
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
WSMV
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
Man shot in abdomen during boxing match in Bellevue; Suspect in custody
An 18-year-old is facing felony assault charges after police say he shot a man during a boxing match in Bellevue.
