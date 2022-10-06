ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HipHopDX.com

Fetty Wap Gets Sentencing Date In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap has reportedly been given a sentencing date in his federal drug trafficking case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the Paterson, New Jersey rapper will be sentenced on January 18, 2023 by Senior United States District Judge, Joanna Seybert. The 31-year old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
PATERSON, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Asks Judge To Suppress Involuntary Interrogation In RICO Case

The rapper is also requesting that the judge have computers and phones that were seized in the summer of 2015 and unlawfully searched returned to him. As the YSL RICO trial nears closer, it seems Young Thug and his attorney Brian Steel are getting their affairs in order in hopes of getting the rapper his freedom back.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
6ix9ine
TheDailyBeast

Two Arrested Over Livestreamed Robbery of Blinged-Up Brooklyn Bishop

Two men suspected of robbing a Brooklyn bishop mid-sermon were arrested Wednesday. Police say Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, were two of three men who made off with nearly $100,000 in jewelry and other personal items after they pulled guns on Bishop Lamor Whitehead two months ago. The sermon was being livestreamed at the time. The two are facing federal robbery charges while police search for the third suspect. The flashy bishop, who was accused of having staged the spectacle, said Wednesday he’s “extremely happy” that the two were caught, and he plans to attend the pair’s court hearing late that afternoon. “The last two months were hell,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “This clears up the whole narrative that I had something to do with this crime. It’s a new beginning.”Read it at Daily News
BROOKLYN, NY
#Domestic Violence#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Rapper#Bartenders#Tmz#Greek#Cardi B
iheart.com

Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot

A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI

