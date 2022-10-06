ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023

This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
Cosmos (ATOM) Leads Gains Among Top Coins

Despite being down 2.74% as of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) still leads gains among top coins in the past week. The internet of blockchains has had its fair share of roses and thorns during the week. However, data from CoinMarketCap shows that ATOM has enjoyed several peaks and is still trading in the green.
FINPR Starts Offering Crypto Influencer Services on Twitter

FINPR Agency expands the list of its marketing services for blockchain startups by offering crypto influencer services on Twitter. From now on, FINPR, one of the leading blockchain PR agencies, will offer 160+ placement options (tweets, retweets, quotes) from 80+ trusted and well-known Twitter crypto influencers. “Majority of crypto companies...
What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023

The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022

Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform,has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has...
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
These 5 Projects Are Rapidly Advancing Blockchain Interoperability

Mass adoption of blockchain technology will likely hinge on the industry’s ability to achieve interoperability. Cross-chain is the future, as moving data and value across networks is the only way to ensure greater versatility, utility and broader participation. Blockchain interoperability refers to the ability of two independent networks to...
The 5 Trending NFT Projects Launching by the End of 2022

The NFT market might have taken a huge hit in 2022. During the year, the great crypto bear market took its toll on the entire industry, bringing the prices of NFTs drastically lower. However, there are still pockets in the industry that are faring better than others. In addition, a...
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon

Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, MKR

The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
