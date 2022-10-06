Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023
This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
NEWSBTC
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
NEWSBTC
Terra Classic Notches 5% Spike In Last 24 Hours – Can LUNC Maintain Positive Momentum?
Terra Classic is showing some signs of life thanks to a system that is being implemented by leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance. Binance burns another 3 billion LUNC, brings total of burned units to 17.9 billion. LUNC briefly exhibits upward price rally, up by 5% in the past 24 hours...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
NEWSBTC
Can MetaCryp Become The Next Big Play-to-Earn Token After Axie Infinity And Decentraland?
The concept of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has been modified over time, thanks to the advent of NFTs and the metaverse. With the massive success of the crypto gaming sector, MetaCryp (MTCR), a new cryptocurrency, aims to be the next big Play-to-Earn token. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos (ATOM) Leads Gains Among Top Coins
Despite being down 2.74% as of writing, Cosmos (ATOM) still leads gains among top coins in the past week. The internet of blockchains has had its fair share of roses and thorns during the week. However, data from CoinMarketCap shows that ATOM has enjoyed several peaks and is still trading in the green.
NEWSBTC
FINPR Starts Offering Crypto Influencer Services on Twitter
FINPR Agency expands the list of its marketing services for blockchain startups by offering crypto influencer services on Twitter. From now on, FINPR, one of the leading blockchain PR agencies, will offer 160+ placement options (tweets, retweets, quotes) from 80+ trusted and well-known Twitter crypto influencers. “Majority of crypto companies...
NEWSBTC
What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023
The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
NEWSBTC
Affordable Cryptocurrency for Online Gaming: MetaCryp, Enjin Coin, and Axie Infinity
Users interested in gaming tokens have many options to choose from, and their selections can significantly impact the success or failure of their gaming careers. Some affordable gaming digital assets have shown positive indicators in recent weeks, suggesting that investment now may yield a profitable return in the long run.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022
Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
NEWSBTC
EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform,has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC
These 5 Projects Are Rapidly Advancing Blockchain Interoperability
Mass adoption of blockchain technology will likely hinge on the industry’s ability to achieve interoperability. Cross-chain is the future, as moving data and value across networks is the only way to ensure greater versatility, utility and broader participation. Blockchain interoperability refers to the ability of two independent networks to...
NEWSBTC
Broaden Your Portfolio With Oryen Network (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Diversification is the key to success in a highly volatile and speculative crypto market. If one project doesn’t perform well, the other may cover up the losses. Spreading the risk across several cryptocurrencies is the best allocation strategy for any smart investor. Below are some top cryptocurrencies you can add to your portfolio, if not done already.
NEWSBTC
The 5 Trending NFT Projects Launching by the End of 2022
The NFT market might have taken a huge hit in 2022. During the year, the great crypto bear market took its toll on the entire industry, bringing the prices of NFTs drastically lower. However, there are still pockets in the industry that are faring better than others. In addition, a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, MKR
The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
