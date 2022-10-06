Lions plan to bring back Swift after the bye

The Lions will likely be without D'Andre Swift for the second game in a row Sunday when they visit the Patriots.

With Swift nursing a sprained shoulder and sprained ankle, the Lions plan to rest their star running back through their Week 6 bye. That puts him on track to return for Detroit's Week 7 game at Dallas.

The Lions need Swift healthy for the second half of the season. And they can rest him in good conscience knowing how well they ran the ball last week without him, churning up two rushing touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry.

Despite injuries in the backfield and the offensive line, Detroit's rushing attack has been the best in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. Swift is the big-play threat, but Jamaal Williams delivered a 51-yard touchdown of his own in the Lions' loss to the Seahawks last week.

When he returns, Swift should be able to pick where he left off. He had 231 rushing yards and an NFL-leading 8.6 yards per carry through three games.

