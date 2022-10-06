Read full article on original website
The 10 Greatest Vampire Hunters in TV and Movies, Ranked by How Much They Slay
Before color graced our television screens, vampires posed a threat in the cinematic world. From classics like Nosferatu and Dracula to Marvel Comics, everyone wanted a piece of the bloodthirsty undead. Alongside zombies, vampires are the most famous supernatural creature. Their self-awareness and immortality allow their backstories to be explored in various creative ways, and the best vampire movies do so.
John Stamos & Katelynn Tarver to Star in ‘Open Book’ at Amazon Freevee
Katelynn Tarver and John Stamos are set to star in the adaptation of pop star Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir Open Book for Amazon Freevee, Deadline reports. The pilot is described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story that follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from "ingenue to mogul” and will introduce us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. The feature will further touch on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, and soul connections, as well as Hollywood and the music business.
‘The Midnight Club’: Annarah Cymone on Tackling the Mix of Emotions in THAT Game-Changing Scene [Exclusive]
Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club is filled with deeply emotional moments. In the case of Sandra (Annarah Cymone), her game-changing scene came in Episode 9, right before the season finale. So it’s no wonder that during an interview with the series’ main cast, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had to ask Cymone how she handled Sandra’s misdiagnosis discovery.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
'The Watcher': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Fans of Ryan Murphy and his distinctive approach to horror are in for a treat! The creator of such iconic works as Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story is back with another over-the-top tale. This one revolves around the terrifying and high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Based loosely on a true and unsolved case, it is unclear if the series will suggest natural or supernatural explanations for the terror at 657 Boulevard, but either way, we can’t wait to see it. Here's everything you need to know about The Watcher, coming soon to Netflix. But first, here's the plot synopsis:
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller in Skydance's Action Romance 'The Gorge'
With Apple Original Films now officially distributing the project produced by Skydance, Anya Talor-Joy is set to star opposite Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the upcoming action film The Gorge, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Specific plot details about the film remain a mystery, but Deadline reports that it will be an action-packed love story. More information about the film will likely be revealed as production begins to hear up.
How Syril Karn's Scene With His Mother in 'Andor' Changes His Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor highlights the best of what Star Wars storytelling has to offer. With Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the series explores how Cassian became involved with the Rebel Alliance by the time audiences meet him in Rogue One. The spy thriller series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
How Charlie Kaufman's ‘Adaptation’ Brilliantly Adapts an Unadaptable Novel
Novels have been the subject of film adaptation since the early days of cinema. However, some novels possess a heavy dose of medium-specificity, meaning that it is inherently difficult to adapt them to the silver screen. Mix this with the frustration of a screenwriter, and you have the example of a mental roadblock that is virtually impossible to overcome. In a stroke of genius, Charlie Kaufman, through director Spike Jonze, decides to face this frustration head on by meta-cinematically using this as the content of Adaptation, a direct affront to the difficulties he experienced in translating Susan Orlean's The Orchid Thief. Using his own mind-numbing experience, Kaufman lives vicariously through the representation of himself by Nicolas Cage, and interestingly uses the blankness of the canvas to create his own piece of art.
'House of the Dragon' Featurette Explores the Purpose of Viserys' Last Supper
Tides have turned in Westeros with the latest episode of the House of the Dragon. While the succession of the Driftmark was posed as the bigger question of this episode the drama didn’t start till King Viserys (Paddy Considine) decides to sit on the Iron Throne for one last time. It was truly heart-wrenching to watch him embrace his death and make efforts to unite the house of the dragon till his last breath. In a new featurette, the cast and showrunners discuss Viserys’ last supper and Vemond’s motivation behind challenging Luke’s claim to Driftmark throne.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
Best Films About Composers to Watch if You Loved 'Tár'
Composer-centered stories make for great movies. Whether we can attribute it to the enduring power of their work – "Toccata and Fugue in D minor" as we approach Halloween, Tchaikovsky’s cannonfire in the "1812 Overture", "The Imperial March" – or to the eccentric qualities that these geniuses so often exhibit, film has continued to explore and re-explore the concept of the composer.
'House of the Dragon': George R.R. Martin Says It'll Take Four Seasons to Tell the Targaryens' Story
House of the Dragon has proven itself a worthy successor to its predecessor Game of Thrones in course of its 8 episodes. The series, set about 200 years before the events of the original series, has given us a slew of new characters to root for, but also brings out some great storylines and conflicts that are directly related to the prophecy of ‘Prince that was Promised,’ bringing the Game of Thrones universe full circle. However, while the original series had eight seasons to flesh out the characters and storylines in a new blog post, Martin says that it would take only four full seasons of ten episodes to complete the story of the Targaryens.
'House of the Dragon': George R.R. Martin Praises Paddy Considine's Portrayal of King Viserys
House of the Dragon’s new episode ‘Lord of the Tides,’ brings an end to King Viserys’ reign. The entire episode was built around him, his last supper with his family, his standing by his daughter no matter what, his suffering, his belief in the prophecy of Ice and Fire till his last breath, and finally reuniting with his beloved wife Aemma with his final words “my love.” English actor Paddy Considine does a terrific job of portraying each aspect of the Targaryen King and then bringing something more to him with his performance, to the extent that fans collectively mourn Viserys’ passing away. In a new profile for British GQ, the actor spoke about his character as well as the appreciation he recieved from the author George RR Martin.
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in October 2022
The arrival of October means the official onset of Halloween. Until the proliferation of comic-book conventions to expand the reasons to dress like more daring and/or mildly frightening alternates of ourselves, this sugary Autumn masquerade has been there for those who need it. The Criterion Channel understands October’s spooky responsibilities, and its programming is a bloody bucketful of scary treats, or artistically comforting ones, so let’s waste no time and consider a few of the best.
'Hellraiser's David Bruckner Explains the Designs for the New Cenobites
In director David Bruckner's new Hellraiser reimagining, streaming now on Hulu, author Clive Barker's Lament Configuration introduces a whole new cast of characters to unimaginable sights and sadistic pleasures. Based on the 1987 horror classic of the same name, when struggling addict Riley McKendry (Odessa A'zion) finds herself in possession of said puzzle box, she unwittingly looses the will of the Cenobites on the people around her. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Bruckner revealed his approach to recreating some of the most iconic figures in horror movie history for audiences three decades later.
'The Interns' Actor Michael Callan Dead at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway has passed away aged 86. Callan, a producer, dancer, and nightclub singer had a successful career that spanned five decades. His death was confirmed by his daughter Rebecca Goodman who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Monday night of pneumonia complications at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.
Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice' Sets September 2023 Release Date
The release date for A Haunting in Venice is no longer a mystery. Kenneth Branagh will direct the Agatha Christie adaptation, which will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023, with production beginning on October 31 or November of this year, depending on reports. Two other Agatha Christie adaptations,...
