ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota restarting EV production after finding wheel, airbag fixes

By Olafimihan Oshin
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmcah_0iOlc4tZ00

Toyota has restarted its electric vehicle (EV) production after fixing issues with car wheels and airbag units following a mass recall earlier this year.

The Japanese automaker announced on Thursday that it plans to restart production on its EV series model, the bZ4X, after a three-month delay.

The bZ4X was recalled in June after the company discovered problems with the model’s wheel parts, citing that sharp turns and sudden braking can cause the wheel’s bolts to become loose, resulting in an accident, Reuters reported .

Globally, 2,700 bZ4X models were recalled, most of them sold in Europe, North America and Asia.

Toyota also noted issues with the EV’s airbag unit, saying that some airbags have been installed improperly at the company’s factory, specifically the placement of a strap inside of the airbag.

The company said the faulty error could injure the driver when the airbag is deployed, according to The Associated Press.

Toyota’s chief technology officer, Masahiko Maeda, said at a news conference that the company takes full responsibility for the faulty airbag error and noted that officials became aware of the issue two months ago, according to Reuters.

“We apologize again for the concern, anxiety and inconvenience we have caused to our customers, our dealers and our stakeholders,” Maeda told the reporters at the meeting.

The news comes as Toyota, which also owns Lexus, committed $35 billion last year to develop and produce battery-run EV models .

The automaker expects sales of its EV models to reach 3.5 million by the end of the decade, Reuters noted.

The Hill has reached out to Toyota for comment and more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother arrested, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four family members has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Authorities did not provide any […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbags#Europe#Lexus#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Japanese#Bz4x#Reuters#The Associated Press
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Coalinga named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man has been identified in an officer-involved shooting incident, deputies say. On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m, Coalinga police officers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Oscar Contreras of Coalinga. Deputies say the suspect failed to pull over leading to a pursuit […]
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after Delano drive-by shooting, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead and one other is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Delano, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies first received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about the incident in the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano. When they […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy