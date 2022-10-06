ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hold the Line' CrossFit Competition

'Hold The Line' CrossFit Competition is the first and only all-female, all first responder, fitness event in the country and it is back for a 3rd year right here in San Antonio. It's the Fire Department versus the Police Department and joining us to tell us more is Lieutenant Ashley Long and Officer Clarrissa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Pedro Creek Culture Park completed construction

Phase one of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park has been completed. Rebecca got an inside look into what we can expect from the grand opening this weekend. The Phase 1 weekend of celebrations kicks off this weekend. Friday, October 14 at 6:30pm. San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Facebook: @SanPedroCreek.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle

SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

