Forest Service agencies urge caution during fall wildfire season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the autumn seasonal activities starting, the USDA Forest Services and N.C. Forest Service reminds everyone of fire safety. WITN is told that the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina is escaped fires from backyard burnings. There were 6,887 cases of wildfires in the past year, and only 1% were caused naturally by things like lightning.
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
