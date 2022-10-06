GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the autumn seasonal activities starting, the USDA Forest Services and N.C. Forest Service reminds everyone of fire safety. WITN is told that the leading cause of wildfires in North Carolina is escaped fires from backyard burnings. There were 6,887 cases of wildfires in the past year, and only 1% were caused naturally by things like lightning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO