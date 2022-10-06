ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

PA Pharmacist Sentenced For Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Girl: Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtTfr_0iOlbHJy00
Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 33-year-old Montgomery County pharmacist was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl, 6abc reports.

Angela D'Alessandro, of Plymouth Meeting, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful contact with a minor and will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to the outlet.

The health professional who worked at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting had agreed to help the 14-year-old victim with her anxiety and depression when she sent the girl her phone number, showered her with gifts, and told her she wanted to have sex with her between 2018 and 2019, the outlet says.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Solider 1
5d ago

There are women out there just as men, did she also supply her with pharmacy drugs.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

DHS worker charged in connection with death of Philadelphia toddler

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Department of Human Services worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Arrested For Kidnapping After Police Chase Into Montgomery County

It was a crime of opportunity. Two males, Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer were minding their business at a gas station of the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when they observed a male get out of his car and go into the filling station to make a purchase. He left the car running and the two jumped into it and drove off. The car was unlocked as well. They did not know that a little girl was in the backseat, as they sped away from the store.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Infant suffers skull fracture in accident while parents argued, authorities say

An Easton infant suffered head injuries Sunday during an argument between her parents, authorities said in court filings. City police responded to the child’s home at 6:15 p.m. Her father reported to police he was fighting with his girlfriend, the baby’s mother, when she picked up a pot lid and tried to throw it at him. The boyfriend moved out of the way and the pot lid struck the infant in the head, he alleged, according to court records.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
CBS Philly

Victim of alleged attack by Mainline Private Security bouncer speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The bouncer charged with third-degree murder in connection with punching a man outside of a Center City bar is not the only employee of the security company to face serious criminal charges related to his actions while on the job.CBS Philadelphia has learned police have charged a second bouncer at Mainline Private Security with violently attacking a patron at another Center City bar. The alleged victim of that incident is speaking exclusively with CBS Philadelphia."I still don't feel the same," the man said.Speaking one-on-one with CBS Philadelphia and requesting to remain anonymous, the man says a bouncer...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police investigating Prospect Village Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One man is injured after being shot in the side in the Prospect Village near the laundry area of Trenton Housing authority. Trenton Police and Ems responded just before 7:00 Pm. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics transported the wounded to the Capital trauma center with a trauma alert.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacist#Violent Crime#6abc#The Giant Pharmacy#Daily Voice Montgomery
WGAL

Driver dies in crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash – involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV – happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Long Lane. Willow Street Pike was closed for about five hours.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks County Man, 21, Dies In Route 422 Crash: Report

A 21-year-old Berks County man died in a crash on Route 422, WFMZ reports. Nathaniel Stine, of Exeter Township, died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 after the crash in the westbound lanes, near Daniel Boone Road, the outlet says citing the county coroner. Stine was the only driver involved...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman who gained entry to the diamond Cuts barber shop located on Diamond Street on October 1st.  According to police, once inside the suspects stole $200 from the cash register and hair-cutting accessories and instruments before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The Philadelphia Police Department released the video of the suspects that showed the man carrying multiple bags out of the business. . The post Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Princeton Man Reported Missing, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a missing man from Princeton. The unnamed man, pictured above, was reported missing from Ettl Farms/Province Line Road in Princeton, police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat, dark gray pants, and a gray...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy