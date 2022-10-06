PA Pharmacist Sentenced For Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Girl: Report

Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 33-year-old Montgomery County pharmacist was sentenced to nine to 23 months in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl, 6abc reports.

Angela D'Alessandro, of Plymouth Meeting, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful contact with a minor and will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to the outlet.

The health professional who worked at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting had agreed to help the 14-year-old victim with her anxiety and depression when she sent the girl her phone number, showered her with gifts, and told her she wanted to have sex with her between 2018 and 2019, the outlet says.

