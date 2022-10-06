Read full article on original website
What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of The Soap's Latest Couple Shuffle
The drama on "The Bold and the Beautiful" lately has certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially when it comes to all of the complicated relationships between the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. In fact, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are furious at Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for giving up on his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) in order to be with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Offers The Inside Scoop On Donna And Eric's Stunning Affair
Despite his many relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) seems to have had more luck in his love life than others. Particularly his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). While Ridge goes back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), so much so that fans are furious with him, things seem to be less dramatic with his father. At least to a certain extent.
Who Is Tucker McCall On The Young And The Restless?
Trevor St. John is a name that daytime television fans are certainly very familiar with thanks to his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live." That, and he also has an extensive list of credits to his name that include roles in "Rosewell, New Mexico," "The Fosters," "Containment," "Youthful Daze," and more, according to IMDb. Now that he's on "The Young and the Restless," St. John says that it definitely feels like he's returned home. Speaking about his return to the soap world, he told Soap Opera Digest in an interview, "My first day couldn't have been better. Everyone, and I mean that literally, was welcoming and helpful. They've created a culture there of generosity and positivity that's really impressive and makes me feel fortunate to be there."
Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Marie Horton?
"Days of Our Lives" viewers know that the soap opera has offered up some insane drama, epic love stories, and shocking plot twists over the decades. However, one thing that has always been constant is family relationships. Salem is full of beloved families like the Bradys, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakis (via Sony Pictures). Of course, one family started it all and that is the Hortons. When the soap opera first began airing on NBC back in 1965, Tom and Alice Horton were the central figures of the show as they raised their children and navigated life together.
Is General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez Getting Spencer Ready To Fight The Pentonville Bad Guys?
Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) has made a lot of mistakes over the years on "General Hospital," and they've caught up to him. His current "General Hospital" storyline is focusing on his prison sentence after being sent to a maximum security prison called Pentonville (per Soaps in Depth). In Pentonville,...
Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Reveals How His Role On The Nanny Came To Be
"General Hospital" star Charles Shaughnessy has had an amazing career so far. Hailing from London, his first role was on "GH" in 1984 as Alistair Durban, cousin to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), per Soaps She Knows. Not only has he been in several TV shows and done a bevy of voiceover work, but he also cemented himself as a soap opera star when he played role of superspy Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives," also in 1984.
Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
