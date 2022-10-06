Read full article on original website
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
Where you can enjoy a sustainable vacation in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Eco-tourism is growing in popularity. A retreat in San Diego County allows you to get in touch with nature and also shows you how you can implement those green tips into your everyday life. A resort that has it all. From hiking, to yoga, to tips...
Ballots go out to San Diego County registered voters for the Nov. 8 General Election
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. Voters can expect to receive their ballot the week of Oct. 10, but some may receive theirs as early as Saturday, Oct. 8. You will also find your “I Voted” sticker inside your official ballot packet.
San Diego Humane Society help displaced pets in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team has returned from Florida, after the organization helped rescue animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Crews delivered around 3,000 pounds of pet food per day to animals in need. The minute the American Society for the...
Record number of homeless San Diegans died in the past 2 years
SAN DIEGO — A record number of unsheltered San Diego residents have died in the past two years. Those lives were honored Monday night outside the County Administration Building, where dozens gathered for World Homeless Day. Five hundred homeless San Diegans died in 2021: A nearly 50% increase compared...
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
Instacart and San Diego City Attorney reach settlement in gig worker lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — A settlement reached between the San Diego City Attorney's Office and grocery delivery company Instacart will provide restitution payments for around 308,000 people who worked for the company in California who city officials say were improperly classified as independent contractors, it was announced Monday. The proposed...
New fentanyl awareness education plan by Board of Supervisors would include classroom education for students
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors are looking at a problem that has jumped in size recently. During their Tuesday meeting, the supervisors will look to enhance fentanyl awareness education and strengthen harm reduction efforts for students across the county. Accidental overdose deaths caused by...
Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County
SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
From National City to Washington DC: Juan Vargas talks about his time in politics and his Hispanic Heritage
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Growing up in National City, with parents who came to the United States as part of the Bracero Program, to his education at Harvard Law School, and his decision to enter politics, Congressman Juan Vargas knows San Diego County like few people do. In celebration...
Despite city initiatives, San Diego sees major drop in affordable housing unit permits
SAN DIEGO — In the throes of a housing crisis and surging rent prices, the city of San Diego saw a steep decline in the number of permits it issued for housing units dedicated to lower-income individuals and families last year. According to data from the California Department of...
A look at San Diego's 'Get it Done' app and how the city prioritizes reports
SAN DIEGO — Have you ever filed a complaint on the City’s “Get It Done” app? So many of the emails we get from viewers are about problems in your neighborhood that you report to the city, that never get resolved. CBS 8’s Anna Laurel tried...
San Diego McDonald's customers unhappy about adult Happy Meals
SAN DIEGO — McDonald's happy meals are making some customers unhappy. Last week the Golden Arches launched the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Happy Meal for adults and it's become so popular the meals are hard to find. Some are throwing a fit over the toy that comes with...
San Diego State students assigned to create a 'fake slave persona' outraged
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students are outraged over a professor's assignment that directed students of an Africana Studies course to create a 'slave persona.'. A student enrolled in the course shared screenshots with CBS 8 News of the assignment, which directed students to read excerpts from slave narratives, then to create their own narrative detailing what kind of family or person the student would be owned by, according to assignment details.
San Diegans driving to great lengths to find cheaper fuel
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — With no relief in sight when it comes to gas prices, many drivers are taking desperate measures to save on fuel however they can. Some are heading to the far reaches of the county, while others are crossing the border in search of savings. Many...
Weekend Watch October 7-9 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Movies are shown every day, with a great view of Downtown San Diego. This weekend check out Halloween classics...
Chula Vista mayoral candidates face off in debate at Liberty Station
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The two candidates running for the City of Chula Vista's top job faced off in a debate at Liberty Station Friday morning. Chula Vista councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job. The debate was hosted by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.
One year anniversary of deadly plane crash in Santee neighborhood
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday marks one year since a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood, killing the pilot, a UPS driver, and injuring two other people. The crash happened October 11, 2021 near the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street. Today the two homes that suffered...
Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
