ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
San Diego County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
CBS 8

Record number of homeless San Diegans died in the past 2 years

SAN DIEGO — A record number of unsheltered San Diego residents have died in the past two years. Those lives were honored Monday night outside the County Administration Building, where dozens gathered for World Homeless Day. Five hundred homeless San Diegans died in 2021: A nearly 50% increase compared...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avocados#Department Of Agriculture#Crops#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Ornamental Trees#Livestock And Poultry
CBS 8

Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS 8

San Diego State students assigned to create a 'fake slave persona' outraged

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students are outraged over a professor's assignment that directed students of an Africana Studies course to create a 'slave persona.'. A student enrolled in the course shared screenshots with CBS 8 News of the assignment, which directed students to read excerpts from slave narratives, then to create their own narrative detailing what kind of family or person the student would be owned by, according to assignment details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch October 7-9 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. Movies are shown every day, with a great view of Downtown San Diego. This weekend check out Halloween classics...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista mayoral candidates face off in debate at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The two candidates running for the City of Chula Vista's top job faced off in a debate at Liberty Station Friday morning. Chula Vista councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job. The debate was hosted by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

One year anniversary of deadly plane crash in Santee neighborhood

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday marks one year since a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood, killing the pilot, a UPS driver, and injuring two other people. The crash happened October 11, 2021 near the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street. Today the two homes that suffered...
SANTEE, CA
CBS 8

Falck San Diego unveils 4 new ambulances wrapped in safety messages

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Falck San Diego unveiled four new ambulances Wednesday wrapped in safety messages that are aimed at keeping San Diegans safe. Along the sides of these ambulances, Falck displays images that encourage pedestrian safety, the importance of wearing bicycle helmets, and other valuable safety recommendations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy