Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Fines Crypto Company $29.3 Million for Violating Multiple U.S. Sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Gets Regulatory Approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
NBC Connecticut
Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
NBC Connecticut
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Connecticut
Jamie Dimon Says Musk Should ‘Clean Up Twitter,' Echoes Tesla CEO's Bot Concerns
"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview. The remarks are Dimon's first on the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from Musk to buy the company. Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about spam accounts and said Twitter should...
NBC Connecticut
Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall
Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
NBC Connecticut
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Jamie Dimon Says UK Government Deserves Benefit of the Doubt After Sparking Market Turmoil
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should be "given the benefit of the doubt" following a turbulent first month in office. "I think every government should be focusing on growth — I would love to hear that out their mouth every time a president or prime minister speaks," Dimon said.
NBC Connecticut
Vote to Delay Trump Media Merger With Digital World Acquisition Corp Postponed for Another Three Weeks
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, moved to adjourn a shareholder vote by just over three weeks. DWAC has previously warned that a failure to extend the deadline to merge with Donald Trump's company, the parent of Truth Social, could force it to liquidate.
NBC Connecticut
Bond Yields Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
‘This Is Serious': JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Likely to Tip Into Recession in 6 to 9 Months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
NBC Connecticut
It's Bad Enough Mortgage Rates Are Over 7% – Now It's Harder to Qualify for a Home Loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
NBC Connecticut
UK Mortgage Rates Are Soaring: Here's What You Need to Know as a First-Time Buyer
Mortgage products have been pulled, payments are doubling and lenders are backing out of agreed deals; concern and uncertainty among Brits trying to buy a home skyrocketed last month after Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced his "mini-budget." His controversial plan foresees swooping tax cuts and more relaxed rules and regulations...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Ford, General Motors, Rivian and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – UBS downgraded both automakers, cutting Ford to "sell" from "neutral" and downgrading GM to "neutral" from "buy." UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford slid 3.6% in the premarket while GM fell 3.5%.
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market’s recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal. The Nasdaq composite also slid back into the red, ending 1.1% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed most of a 1.2% gain to finish 0.1% higher. The major indexes came into the day with four straight losses. Recession fears have been weighing heavily on markets as stubbornly hot inflation burns businesses and consumers. Economic growth has been slowing as consumers temper spending and the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates.
Comments / 0