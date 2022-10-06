Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor highlights the best of what Star Wars storytelling has to offer. With Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the series explores how Cassian became involved with the Rebel Alliance by the time audiences meet him in Rogue One. The spy thriller series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

