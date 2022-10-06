With the proliferation of true-crime shows over the last couple of decades, it's never been more evident that America and beyond can't get enough of stories that are ripped from the headlines. True crime has always fascinated audiences, but over the last several decades, the scandalous lives of real criminals, their crimes, and the effect they have on the lives of their victims and their families have skyrocketed. The film industry has never shied away from capitalizing on the sensational nature of true crime on the big screen. Some films executed the adaptation from the headlines to film better than others. Capote is one that did it with tremendous aplomb. Truman Capote's novel, In Cold Blood, is the story of the random murder of the Clutter family in a small town in Holcomb, Kansas, and chronicles how it made him the most famous writer in the country. With Philip Seymour Hoffman portraying the eccentric, flamboyant Capote, the film succeeds in every aspect of what makes true crime stories so easy for audiences to latch onto.

