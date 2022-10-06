Read full article on original website
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in October 2022
The arrival of October means the official onset of Halloween. Until the proliferation of comic-book conventions to expand the reasons to dress like more daring and/or mildly frightening alternates of ourselves, this sugary Autumn masquerade has been there for those who need it. The Criterion Channel understands October’s spooky responsibilities, and its programming is a bloody bucketful of scary treats, or artistically comforting ones, so let’s waste no time and consider a few of the best.
Best Films About Composers to Watch if You Loved 'Tár'
Composer-centered stories make for great movies. Whether we can attribute it to the enduring power of their work – "Toccata and Fugue in D minor" as we approach Halloween, Tchaikovsky’s cannonfire in the "1812 Overture", "The Imperial March" – or to the eccentric qualities that these geniuses so often exhibit, film has continued to explore and re-explore the concept of the composer.
Brendan Gleeson Reveals Why He Joined Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' [Exclusive]
While sitting down with the stars of Martin McDonagh's upcoming black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to bring up one of Brendan Gleeson's other future projects. Between talks of the Irish Civil War and Banshees' ensemble cast, we were curious to know how writer-director Todd Phillips' follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Joker got on Gleeson's radar. What was it about the sequel that stood out to him?
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
'The Interns' Actor Michael Callan Dead at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway has passed away aged 86. Callan, a producer, dancer, and nightclub singer had a successful career that spanned five decades. His death was confirmed by his daughter Rebecca Goodman who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Monday night of pneumonia complications at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.
How Charlie Kaufman's ‘Adaptation’ Brilliantly Adapts an Unadaptable Novel
Novels have been the subject of film adaptation since the early days of cinema. However, some novels possess a heavy dose of medium-specificity, meaning that it is inherently difficult to adapt them to the silver screen. Mix this with the frustration of a screenwriter, and you have the example of a mental roadblock that is virtually impossible to overcome. In a stroke of genius, Charlie Kaufman, through director Spike Jonze, decides to face this frustration head on by meta-cinematically using this as the content of Adaptation, a direct affront to the difficulties he experienced in translating Susan Orlean's The Orchid Thief. Using his own mind-numbing experience, Kaufman lives vicariously through the representation of himself by Nicolas Cage, and interestingly uses the blankness of the canvas to create his own piece of art.
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96
NEW YORK — (AP) — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96.
'Next Exit' Trailer Reveals Afterlife Is What Happens When You're Busy Making Other Plans [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively share the new official trailer for the upcoming existential thriller Next Exit, which is set in a not-too-distant future where a scientist has proven the existence of an afterlife, prompting people to want to start over in this different realm, in hopes of finding absolution and reuniting with their loved ones. In addition to the new trailer, we can also reveal the stunning new poster for the film, and its official release date. Following a successful festival circuit, Next Exit will arrive in theaters and on demand on November 4th.
'Hellraiser's David Bruckner Explains the Designs for the New Cenobites
In director David Bruckner's new Hellraiser reimagining, streaming now on Hulu, author Clive Barker's Lament Configuration introduces a whole new cast of characters to unimaginable sights and sadistic pleasures. Based on the 1987 horror classic of the same name, when struggling addict Riley McKendry (Odessa A'zion) finds herself in possession of said puzzle box, she unwittingly looses the will of the Cenobites on the people around her. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Bruckner revealed his approach to recreating some of the most iconic figures in horror movie history for audiences three decades later.
Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice' Sets September 2023 Release Date
The release date for A Haunting in Venice is no longer a mystery. Kenneth Branagh will direct the Agatha Christie adaptation, which will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023, with production beginning on October 31 or November of this year, depending on reports. Two other Agatha Christie adaptations,...
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
'Capote' Is a Commentary on Our Fascination With True Crime - And It's More Relevant Than Ever
With the proliferation of true-crime shows over the last couple of decades, it's never been more evident that America and beyond can't get enough of stories that are ripped from the headlines. True crime has always fascinated audiences, but over the last several decades, the scandalous lives of real criminals, their crimes, and the effect they have on the lives of their victims and their families have skyrocketed. The film industry has never shied away from capitalizing on the sensational nature of true crime on the big screen. Some films executed the adaptation from the headlines to film better than others. Capote is one that did it with tremendous aplomb. Truman Capote's novel, In Cold Blood, is the story of the random murder of the Clutter family in a small town in Holcomb, Kansas, and chronicles how it made him the most famous writer in the country. With Philip Seymour Hoffman portraying the eccentric, flamboyant Capote, the film succeeds in every aspect of what makes true crime stories so easy for audiences to latch onto.
First 'Red Sonja' Image Teases Matilda Lutz in an Intense Medieval Adventure
Sharpen your swords and whip out your comic book collection, because Millenium Media has just released its first look image at the newest adaptation of Red Sonja. The new image, released today, gives us our first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular warrior. Principal photography for the film is currently underway in Bulgaria, and additional shoots will take place in Greece. No release date has yet been set for the exciting new comic book film.
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
'Creed III': Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Michael B. Jordan's Directorial Debut
New life was breathed into the long-dormant Rocky franchise in 2015 with the release of Creed. Upon its announcement, fans of the 1977 Best Picture winner, and its numerous sequels, were skeptical about Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) passing the torch to a newer, younger boxing champion. Those fears ultimately proved to be unfounded as Creed not only lived up to the legacy of the franchise, it arguably even surpasses it. Creed is an absolutely masterful reboot that further develops previous characters in a meaningful way, it also introduced a new iconic name to the franchise with Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the new hero of the franchise and the son of Rocky's former rival and close friend, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).
'The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic' Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing
Recently, “Phase 1” of the Star Wars multimedia project, Star Wars: The High Republic came to a close. Now, with “Phase 2” on the horizon, Lucasfilm Publishing is treating fans with a new release, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic. The book will take readers behind the scenes to see exclusive concept art, interviews with writers, and more when it releases on November 8.
‘The Midnight Club’: Annarah Cymone on Tackling the Mix of Emotions in THAT Game-Changing Scene [Exclusive]
Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club is filled with deeply emotional moments. In the case of Sandra (Annarah Cymone), her game-changing scene came in Episode 9, right before the season finale. So it’s no wonder that during an interview with the series’ main cast, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff had to ask Cymone how she handled Sandra’s misdiagnosis discovery.
