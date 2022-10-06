ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
‘I'm not a miracle worker’: Rod Carey addresses responsibilities of new role with Indiana football

On Monday, newly named offensive line coach Rod Carey answered questions from the media after being promoted Sunday afternoon. “Surreal to be back,” Carey said. Prior to Carey’s coaching career, he was a three-year starter at center for the Hoosiers from 1990-1993. During his senior year, he was awarded Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Dr. Aaron Carroll promoted IU’s mental health initiative, spoke with students at First Thursdays event

In February 2022, Indiana University announced the university’s new Student Mental Health Initiative led by Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s Chief Health Officer. It consists of three taskforces: culture and climate, services and support, and policies and protocols. These taskforces consist of several recommendations and actions to improve students’ mental health across all of IU’s campuses in Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball preview — yikes, that non-conference slate is brutal

In the state of Indiana, there are only two seasons that actually matter: corn season and basketball season. Last I checked, corn season ended in September. In just under a month, Indiana men’s basketball will begin one of its most anticipated campaigns of the last decade. Head coach Mike Woodson has breathed life into a program running on fumes. The Big Ten’s media poll recently tapped the Hoosiers as preseason conference champions and named senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis the preseason conference player of the year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
INDIANA STATE
Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Michigan football coach Mike Hart updates health after medical emergency Saturday

Mike Hart, current Michigan football running backs coach and former Indiana football assistant coach, gave an update on his health via a Michigan football Twitter post Monday morning. This comes after Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter of Indiana’s game Saturday against No. 4 Michigan after suffering a medical emergency on the Michigan sideline.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa

Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning

Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana football without four starters due to injury in 31-10 loss against No. 4 Michigan

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen announced the Hoosiers were without four starters due to injuries ahead of Indiana’s matchup with No. 4 Michigan Saturday. For the second-consecutive week, graduate student wide receiver, DJ Matthews Jr. was out due to a hamstring injury suffered during week four against the University of Cincinnati. Junior receiver Javon Swinton was also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones

Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

