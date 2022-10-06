Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing Stephen A. Smith News
Stephen A. Smith answered a rather personal question during a podcast appearance with Jake Paul and his girlfriend, social media personality Julia Rose. The question was bedroom related and Smith did not hesitate to respond. Unfortunately, while the clip went viral on social media, it's come into play in real...
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores multiple knockdowns, wins trilogy fight with Badr Hari | GLORY ‘Collision 4’
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger and K-1 world champion Alistair Overeem made his return to the kickboxing ring for a trilogy bout with Badr Hari earlier today (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at GLORY ‘Collision 4’ live on GLORY’s exclusive fight website from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bayley, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
Video | Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling meet in Abu Dhabi with an ‘unexpected outcome’
Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engaged in a fiery feud over ownership of the UFC bantamweight title between 2020 and 2022. Their first fight ended with Yan being DQ’d over an illegal knee. Despite how blatant the foul was, Sterling was widely accused of faking the an injury to ‘steal’ Yan’s belt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on how Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will play out. Paul and Silva will be going one-on-one in a pro boxing match on October 29. This will be Paul’s sixth pro boxing match, while Silva will enter his fifth pro boxing match. Silva has been more involved in boxing since he was released from the UFC.
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson shares his one regret in life: “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this”
Former UFC and Strikeforce star Josh Thomson has spoken about one of the only regrets he has from his life. Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Josh Thomson did a pretty great job of entertaining the masses by putting on fun fights – which included being one of the only men to ever finish Nate Diaz.
Daniel Cormier explains altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “I had to put him in his place because he’s being disrespectful”
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has explained the altercation he had with Seth Rollins during his Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. It’s well known that Daniel Cormier has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and on Saturday night, he got the chance to step foot inside a WWE ring for the first time at WWE Extreme Rules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
Coach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
Islam Makhachev is confident he will be able to score a knockdown against Charles Oliveira: “His last three or four opponents, they knock him down”
Islam Makhachev believes he’ll be able to knock Charles Oliveira down when they collide in the main event of UFC 280. Next weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will finally get the chance to become UFC lightweight champion when he challenges Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. While the Brazilian isn’t technically the champ, his insane 11-fight win streak – as well as the names he’s beaten since first competing for the gold – has left many believing that he is the best 155-pounder in the world right now.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 3