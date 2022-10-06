Beerbusters Movie Bar has hundreds of movies to rent and local craft beers to drink

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
New ride coming to Busch Gardens next year
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
Company offering $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is offering a lucky hiree $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos. Influencer marketing agency “Ubiquitous” is looking for a candidate to watch videos, and the employee will even get a gift basket with things like Uber Eats and Target gift cards. The professional “TikToker watcher” will receive $600, […]
myclearwater.com
The Market Marie
Shop local at The Market Marie with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday in Downtown Clearwater. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, homegoods and more. Event is located next to the City of Clearwater Municipal Services Building, 710 Court Street....
wild941.com
Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank
Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
RELATED PEOPLE
cltampa.com
On its 25th anniversary, 'Tampa Triangle' author shares the area's best conspiracy theories and urban legends
The year is 1997. Tony Dungy is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Clinton is president, and millions of Americans tune into popular paranormal shows like "The X-Files" and "Beyond Belief." This is also the year that local author Captain Bill Miller published his hit book on conspiracy theories and urban legends, “The Tampa Triangle: Dead Zone”.
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
‘Everything happens for a reason’: Husband prays for man who shot at his family while sleeping in their car
A father and husband is sharing terrifying moments when his car was hit by gunfire while he, his wife and their three children were sleeping inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
Tickets go on sale for Jingle Ball concert with Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas
Pop station iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ has revealed its star-studded lineup for its annual Jingle Ball holiday concert in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Florida car rental employees find toddler left in returned vehicle
Employees at a Hertz car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport made an unusual discovery in the back seat of a returned vehicle Monday — a toddler.
Comments / 1