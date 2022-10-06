ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.

EPD said officers responded to a burglary in progress in the morning on October 3 at a local business in the 200 block of West Water St. The arrested report said the five people were throwing bricks to break the glass at the business.

All five ran through the alleyway behind Kingsbury Cycle Shop when police arrived, EPD said. Officers converged and took all five into custody.

Moses Scharborough and Juan Miranda, both 18 and from Elmira, were arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony). The other three involved were all minors and taken back to their legal guardians, police said.

Ronda Jayne
4d ago

just because there under 18 doesn't mean they shouldn't be held accountable for there actions, that is why all young people commit crimes because they no that they can't go to jail!!! really, what are mommy and daddy gonna do....there the ones who raised them.....unreal!!!

Dragonfly 27
4d ago

I see CPS being responsible for kids behavior these days. You cannot punish them. Time out only works to get the temper tantrum over. What are you going to do with teens? Nothing. If you're part of a split family they use it to every advantage. We need to get more rights as parents to hold our children liable. If you punish them you have to leave your home. I've seen this over and over.

