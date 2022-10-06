ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Quintana named Game 1 Wild Card starter, Miles Mikolas goes Game 2

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will start Jose Quintana in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Miles Mikolas will start Game 2.

Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol announced the pitching arrangement to start the series Thursday, nearly 24 hours before St. Louis begins the postseason. If the best-of-three series goes the distance, Marmol will later announce a starter for Game 3.

Quintana, who the Cardinals acquired in a trade-deadline deal in August, went 3-2 in 12 Cardinals starts this season with a 2.01 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched.

“Q has done a phenomenal job. He’s on a mission. He’s done extremely well,” said Marmol.

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Quintana. “I worked so hard to get an opportunity.”

Mikolas, who will follow in the rotation, went 12-13 with the Cardinals over 32 starts at 202.1 innings pitched this season.

All five regular members to end the season, which also includes Adam Wainwright, Jordan Mongtomery, and Jack Flaherty, are expected to be available on the roster for the Wild Card round.

Among some roster decisions for the first round include whether to carry 12 or 13 pitchers on the roster. Marmol says the Cardinals will have at least two lefties available in the bullpen with Steven Matz and Zack Thompson, though the team is considering whether to add another.

