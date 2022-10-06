ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals

By Paige Tortorelli,CNBC, Kate Rooney,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Gets Regulatory Approval in Singapore

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation

Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Leon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock markets started October with a bang, but have now posted four straight losing sessions. The tech-laden Nasdaq on Monday closed at its lowest level in two years, and it looks like Tuesday morning will bring more declines. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, days before his bank reports quarterly earnings, told CNBC that he thinks the S&P 500 could fall another 20% depending on how the Federal Reserve continues to handle its battle against decades-high inflation. Investors are looking forward to reams of economic data this week, including inflation reports Wednesday and Thursday, as well as earnings reports from several big companies, including Delta Air Lines and Citigroup. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand

DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Founders#Froze#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cel#Cnbc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines Invests in Firm Aiming to Supply Hydrogen to Planes

American Airlines said Monday that it invested in a company that hopes to deliver hydrogen for use in planes, one prong of the airline industry's approach to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The Fort Worth-based airline did not say how much it invested or its ownership stake in Universal Hydrogen Co.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Pro-Russia Killnet hacker gang targets JPMorgan Chase with DDoS attack to 'block entire network infrastructure' - but banking giant says customers haven't been hit

Self-proclaimed Russian hackers have targeted US banking giant JPMorgan Chase in an attempt to knock its websites offline, but the bank said that it shrugged off the assault with no 'operational impact'. The Killnet gang threated on Tuesday to hit JPMorgan with a denial-of-service attack - in which hackers flood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500

Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy