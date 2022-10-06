Read full article on original website
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com
All But Two Flagler Candidates Appear & Speak at Tiger Bay Club Forum
PALM COAST - Flagler County voters were given a thorough opportunity to vet six of the eight candidates appearing on the November ballot Thursday night, thanks to the Flagler Tiger Bay Club's election forum. The event was organized by the club's nonpartisan board, and moderated by former Flagler Sheriff Jim Manfre.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Toddler Left in Car at Daytona Beach Hertz for 45 Minutes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A potentially scary situation thankfully averted tragedy on Monday, when employees of a Hertz car rental location discovered a toddler in the back seat of a vehicle that'd been recently returned to them. The toddler, an almost 2 year-old, had been in the car for around 45 minutes.
Comments / 0