Maine State

yvonne
4d ago

Why does Maine need almost $900 million in a ‘rainy day fund’? Sounds like too many taxes sucked from Mainers! Mills shouldn’t brag about hoarding so much of our money!

Mark Skidds
5d ago

Say no to Paul LePage.Send him back home to Florida. He's just another one of Trump cronies. He absolutely cannot be trusted.

Michelle L
4d ago

Lepage is just another Trump Groupie GOP Domestic Terrorists Party of Qnuts ProudBoys & BulliesVote 💙💙💙 ROVEMBER

NEWS CENTER Maine

Early voting begins Tuesday in Maine

MAINE, USA — Although Election Day is a month away, Mainers can cast their ballots as soon as Tuesday through early voting and absentee ballots. Through early voting, you can show up at your town office and cast your vote as you would on Election Day. Absentee ballots could...
WMTW

Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. It is an official holiday in the state, while the federal holiday is Columbus Day. Because of the holiday, many places are closed, including courts, banks, municipal offices and the U.S. Postal Service. The Portland Museum of Art is...
B98.5

The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?

Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
Q106.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
WMTW

Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep

Maine — As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Alina Andras

4 Stunning Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. For those of you who love traveling and are always up for exploring new places, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Maine that are absolutely stunning and that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them.
WMTW

New 40-bed homeless shelter opening in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — It's called "Elena's Way," named after a Preble Street worker who has dedicated her life to helping others. Sam Chamberlain is the assistant director. He gave WMTW a tour of the new 40-bed facility located inside the former Preble Street Resource Center, which closed during the pandemic. The facility has been completely re-purposed. There are real beds, instead of mats on the floor. the open space is sectioned off with half-walls to give clients some privacy. There are showers, and a cafe, and everything will be open 24 hours a day.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
I-95 FM

Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things

When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
observer-me.com

This house might be the most expensive ever for sale in Maine

An oceanfront mansion on Mount Desert Island is being offered for sale for nearly $20 million, an amount that may be higher than the list price of any other luxury home ever sold in Maine. And that’s even after the price has been reduced by $5.5 million. The mansion,...
