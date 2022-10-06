No Need To Call A Broker: Real Estate NFTs Let Homeowners Cut Out The Middleman Via Roofstock and Origin Protocol

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling
Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform. The statement, issued last week...
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Losing the fight against financial compliance - but it can be fixed!
Financial compliance is not a mere checklist for entities to tick off. With it comes the expectation that the companies fulfil the intent behind the regulatory obligation to mitigate the risks that come with money. There is an obvious gap between the intent and the results — financial compliance is ineffective when not applied properly.
Understanding Robovoting & Why It Affects ESG Initiatives For Financial Companies
A bedrock principle of American democracy has always been one man, one vote. Shareholder elections are different because, typically, the voting power a shareholder has is directly proportional to their ownership stake. While this is not one man one vote, it is at least one share one vote.
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
Where Helios Technologies Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Helios Technologies has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $71.00.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Buy Shares Of This 3-Bedroom Home For As Little As $100
After a rigorous data analysis of a hundred different markets, an investment committee reached a verdict — this beautiful and completely remodeled three-bedroom property in Northwest Arkansas is worth the $255,000 investment. This listing is currently all set to secure its owner $1,620 in monthly rent and is primed to appreciate in the coming years. It’s situated in Centerton, Arkansas, a rapidly growing community whose recent economic upswing shows no signs of faltering anytime soon.
Looking At APA's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on APA. Looking at options history for APA APA we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
European Psychedelics Research Group Nabs $2M In Seed Funding As Clinical Research Picks Up Speed
UK psychedelics clinical research organization Clerkenwell Health raised $2.047.710 (£2.1 million) in seed funding, bringing the total to date up to $2.437.750 (£2.5 million), all of which will be used to get the London-based startup fully operational. Investors of the seed funding round include Lionheart Ventures, Convergence Partners...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
What Is Lab Shopping And Does It Contribute To Rising THC Levels In Cannabis? California Cracks Down
Due to the unrealistic levels of THC in some weed products these days, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is looking into the widespread problem of "lab shopping," which is how marijuana growers search for the highest THC readings. What Does the California Department of Cannabis Control Propose?. The...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
IBM Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
