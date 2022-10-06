ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

No Need To Call A Broker: Real Estate NFTs Let Homeowners Cut Out The Middleman Via Roofstock and Origin Protocol

By Ryan McNamara
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Fraser
Benzinga

Losing the fight against financial compliance - but it can be fixed!

Financial compliance is not a mere checklist for entities to tick off. With it comes the expectation that the companies fulfil the intent behind the regulatory obligation to mitigate the risks that come with money. There is an obvious gap between the intent and the results — financial compliance is ineffective when not applied properly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Nft#Softbank#Origin Protocol#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3#Digital
Benzinga

Where Helios Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Helios Technologies has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $71.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Buy Shares Of This 3-Bedroom Home For As Little As $100

After a rigorous data analysis of a hundred different markets, an investment committee reached a verdict — this beautiful and completely remodeled three-bedroom property in Northwest Arkansas is worth the $255,000 investment. This listing is currently all set to secure its owner $1,620 in monthly rent and is primed to appreciate in the coming years. It’s situated in Centerton, Arkansas, a rapidly growing community whose recent economic upswing shows no signs of faltering anytime soon.
CENTERTON, AR
Benzinga

Looking At APA's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on APA. Looking at options history for APA APA we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

IBM Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy