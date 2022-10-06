ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Man accused of shooting New Haven police officer due in court today

NEW HAVEN — A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, officials said. Jose Claudio, 36, was charged apprehended Friday, hours after shooting Officer Chad Curry as he fled from a crash involving a stolen vehicle, Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.
Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.

Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford

Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival

One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night. Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths. The officers...
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Burglary Charges for Norwalk Man, 43

Police last week arrested a 43-year-old Norwalk man and charged him with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. On Oct. 4, officers responded to a Park Street residence regarding a burglary with forced entry through a door, according to a police report. Through an investigation that included video...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
West Haven considers stormwater authority model for needed infrastructure upgrades

WEST HAVEN — In order to address the city's outdated, insufficient storm drain infrastructure, city officials believe they have to get creative. Thus far, the city has agreed to commission an engineering study to create a map of flooding issues and concerns across the city with federal pandemic recovery funds. Officials say it's the first step toward applying for and receiving grant funding to address flooding citywide.
WEST HAVEN, CT

