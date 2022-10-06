Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
recordpatriot.com
Man accused of shooting New Haven police officer due in court today
NEW HAVEN — A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, officials said. Jose Claudio, 36, was charged apprehended Friday, hours after shooting Officer Chad Curry as he fled from a crash involving a stolen vehicle, Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.
Eyewitness News
Teen charged in Hamden shooting that hurt innocent bystander
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl is facing charges in a Hamden shooting that happened last month. A stray bullet hit a woman who was watching TV in her own home. Several shots were fired in a neighborhood along the Hamden-New Haven line. On September 24, Hamden officers...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NECN
Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party
Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance. Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports. When they got there,...
fox61.com
EXCLUSIVE: Woman escapes being injured by perpetrators in Guilford
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state. Saturday afternoon, in Guilford, a woman who witnessed one of these crimes in progress narrowly escaped.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
Arrest made in shooting of New Haven officer
There’s been an arrest in the shooting early this morning of a New Haven police officer. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Claudio is in custody.
NECN
Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.
Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford
Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
NBC Connecticut
1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival
One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night. Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths. The officers...
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
newcanaanite.com
Burglary Charges for Norwalk Man, 43
Police last week arrested a 43-year-old Norwalk man and charged him with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. On Oct. 4, officers responded to a Park Street residence regarding a burglary with forced entry through a door, according to a police report. Through an investigation that included video...
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
recordpatriot.com
West Haven considers stormwater authority model for needed infrastructure upgrades
WEST HAVEN — In order to address the city's outdated, insufficient storm drain infrastructure, city officials believe they have to get creative. Thus far, the city has agreed to commission an engineering study to create a map of flooding issues and concerns across the city with federal pandemic recovery funds. Officials say it's the first step toward applying for and receiving grant funding to address flooding citywide.
