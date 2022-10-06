ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Fair welcomed over 340,000 attendees

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
The annual Kern County Fair was held from Wednesday, September 21st until Sunday, October 2nd. Over 340,000 attended the event this year.

“Although we were open last year, this year really felt like the first true fair after the pandemic,” said Kern County Fair CEO Michael Olcott. “Getting back to our traditions and making memories is by far the best part about the fair. Thank you, Kern County, for joining our party this year.”

The Kern County Fair is a yearly local twelve-day event that features livestock auctions, rodeos, competitions, live shows, food, and carnival rides. This year, the fair saw 4,780 competition entries from 2,028 competitors, 12 free concerts at the Budweiser Pavillion, over $1,200 raised through the Junior Livestock Auction, and a 1 percent increase in revenue.

The fair also saw 21,878 pounds of food donated to the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank in exchange for free fair admission, along with 6,000 tickets donated through Houchin Community Blook Bank's Pint for a Pass program and 23,665 tickets donated to children who read for over 200 minutes through the fair's Reading Round Up program.

Next year's Kern County Fair will take place from September 20th until October 1st.

Family, friends celebrate life of Bakersfield businessman Majid Mojibi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a prominent and successful businessman, Majid Mojibi. More than 500 people from across the world came to share memories at the Bakersfield Country Club.     Majid Mojibi was an Iranian immigrant who came to the US in 1967 with just $18 in his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
