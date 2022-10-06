ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for Community Leadership

By Dillon Fuhrman
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and several others have announced that Tina Clark is the recipient for the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keychain Award.

Accordingly, through a press release, the award is for Community Leadership.

In addition, the Keystone Award honors individuals whose commercial, political, philanthropic, artistic, planning or advocacy efforts have contributed to their communities' quality of life, sense of place, and heritage appreciation.

Furthermore, the award, presented annually, celebrates their recipients' achievements alongside their communities.

“In construction, the keystone connects and stabilizes the whole, providing necessary support and strength. And our award recognizes community leaders whose motivation and passion have fostered the resources and connections necessary for preservation to thrive within their communities," Kathryn Leonard, State Historic Preservation Officer, spoke.

Tina Clark's journey

Arriving in Yuma in the late 1990s from San Diego, Clark immediately immersed herself in the history and culture of Yuma.

Soon after, she joined the Heritage Area team and spent 20 years to redevelop the riverfront as a tourism destination.

“On behalf of the City of Yuma, I want to thank Tina Clark for her decades of work to advance the development and preservation of Yuma’s historic downtown and riverfront. This award is a well-deserved recognition for her creativity, enthusiasm, and her passionate commitment to our community," Mayor Douglas Nicholls praised.

The ceremony

All in all, the ceremony starts on October 19, 2022 at the Yuma City Hall at 5:30pm during a City Council meeting.

If you want to learn about the Keystone Award and the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference, then click here .

The post Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for Community Leadership appeared first on KYMA .

