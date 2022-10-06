ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Analyst Ratings for Xylem

Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Analyst Ratings for RingCentral

Analysts have provided the following ratings for RingCentral RNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 14 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RingCentral has an average price target of $75.64 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $40.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
MARKETS
Expert Ratings for Teleflex

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
STOCKS
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 11, 2022

MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 18.16% at $0.04. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 16.80% at $10.15. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 13.64% at $0.50. MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.95% at $0.54. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 9.89% at $0.33. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares...
STOCKS
Economy
Industry
Expert Ratings for Globus Medical

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Globus Medical GMED within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.5 versus the current price of Globus Medical at $59.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
MARKETS
Where Helios Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Helios Technologies has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $71.00.
MARKETS
Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Expert Ratings for GoodRx Holdings

GoodRx Holdings GDRX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GoodRx Holdings. The company has an average price target of $10.41 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $6.50.
STOCKS
Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
MARKETS
Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
STOCKS
