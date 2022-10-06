ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!

The Steve Harvey Morning Show
 5 days ago

Married To Medicine

Married To Medicine- Toya is beefing with Anila, Audra, and Heavenly….it just seems like Toya is not having a good season. Meanwhile, we’ve been watching Dr. Contessa prepare for her fitness competition. She changed her diet and has been training hard. It was good to see Dr. Scott, their children, and Dr. Contessa’s father cheering her on to victory as she won first place. Dr. Jackie’s husband Curtis suggested the cast take a trip back to the Blue Ridge Mountains to try to bond and fix some of the problems in the friendship group. While at the cabin on the first day… Toya’s husband Dr. Eugene cooked dinner, Audra, and her husband- Dr. Martin find out they were expecting a baby, however, the couple decided not to share the good news with the group just yet. Dr. Heavenly apologizes to Toya again. Anila and her husband, Dr. Kiren arrive, and Anila wants to address the rumor that she heard from Quad, that some of the ladies believe that Anila staged her home burglary! Duh- Duh…. Stay tuned…

Porsha Williams vs. Candiace Dillard- Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Word has it on the street that former RHOA star Porsha Williams and RHOP star Candiace Dillard get into a heated brawl while taping the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to Thailand! I guess there were some issues in the past about Porsha’s previous comments on the fight between Monique vs. Candiace, on the RHOP. Well, I’m going to have to watch RHUGT season 3 to see what went down.

Hip Hop Star Remy Ma Not Casted - Real Housewives of New York

I also heard that Hip Hop star Remy Ma was very close to joining the Real Housewives of New York, but she was not casted because of she now lives in New Jersey. According to MSN, Remy Ma reportedly did have an apartment in midtown Manhattan, but no longer uses it. There is also word that the producers are strict regarding the cast’s geography. Hmmmm… does everyone live in Potomac, Maryland or in the City of Beverly Hills, etc?

Marie Thompson
4d ago

What I find sad is how they hear things and how things aren't or won't be cleared up. Note Toya has filed a slander lawsuit which she should.Anila is upset abt what she heard but yet Quad, Heavenly and she decided to slander Toya and say she had something do it with the break in and Toya us sleeping around. The lengths that they will go to for a storyline It's sad.Audra the new girl won't be on the the show next season. Her storyline is confusing, why they beefing is confusing, why she jumped in Toya's face more confusing and Which really topped it off the people right there who saw it says Toya hit her for no good reason...

The Steve Harvey Morning Show

The Steve Harvey Morning Show

