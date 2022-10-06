ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals

By Paige Tortorelli,CNBC, Kate Rooney,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Gets Regulatory Approval in Singapore

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation

Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Leon
NBC Los Angeles

Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls

N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Founders#Froze#Assets Under Management#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cel#Cnbc
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackBerry Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moody's Corp: "They're such a good company, but there's been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with." BlackBerry: "I've been...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Los Angeles

Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech

Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Los Angeles

Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil

LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy