Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Fines Crypto Company $29.3 Million for Violating Multiple U.S. Sanctions, Bank Secrecy Act
Bittrex agreed to pay $24.3 million to settle civil charges that it conducted 116,421 transactions valued at more than $260 million that violated U.S. sanctions. FinCen, imposed a total civil penalty of $29.3 million, which covers additional violations under the Bank Secrecy Act. The company allowed its services to be...
NBC Los Angeles
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Gets Regulatory Approval in Singapore
U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase received a key regulatory license in Singapore as it ramps up expansion overseas, the company said on Tuesday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, granted Coinbase an in-principle approval to provide regulated digital token products and services in the island state. Coinbase's...
NBC Los Angeles
Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation
Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Mobile Bank N26's Losses Widen After Ramping Up Spending on Fraud Controls
N26's net revenue increased 67% in 2021 to 120.3 million euros as the bank benefited from growth in subscriptions, stronger customer engagement and higher interest rates. However, the company continued to lose money that year, with its net loss climbing 14% to 172.4 million euros. Berlin-based N26 has been refocusing...
NBC Los Angeles
Jamie Dimon Says Musk Should ‘Clean Up Twitter,' Echoes Tesla CEO's Bot Concerns
"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview. The remarks are Dimon's first on the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from Musk to buy the company. Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about spam accounts and said Twitter should...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
UK Bond Market Moves Are Dramatic — and Confusing. And Analysts Think It Could Get Worse
LONDON — U.K. bonds sold off again this week, pushing yields to their highest level since before the Bank of England's historic intervention to avert a pension fund collapse late last month. Monday's sharpest moves were concentrated in the index-linked gilt market — illiquid bonds where payouts to bondholders...
NBC Los Angeles
Jamie Dimon Says UK Government Deserves Benefit of the Doubt After Sparking Market Turmoil
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should be "given the benefit of the doubt" following a turbulent first month in office. "I think every government should be focusing on growth — I would love to hear that out their mouth every time a president or prime minister speaks," Dimon said.
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackBerry Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moody's Corp: "They're such a good company, but there's been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with." BlackBerry: "I've been...
NBC Los Angeles
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Meta Quest Pro VR Headset That Will Cost $1,500
Meta's new headset costs $1,100 more than the Quest 2 headset, which sells for $400. The Meta Quest Pro contains some mixed reality technologies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to discuss bringing the company's apps like Teams into VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Should Pump More Oil to Avert War-Level Energy Crisis, Says JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC Monday that the U.S. should forge ahead in pumping more oil and gas to help alleviate the global energy crisis. Likening the situation to a national security risk of war-level proportions, Dimon said Western allies should support the U.S. in shoring up supply.
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese Chip Stocks Tumble After U.S. Calls for New Curbs on High-End Tech
Sweeping new U.S. rules mean companies must apply for a license if they want to sell certain advanced computing semiconductors or related manufacturing equipment to China, the U.S. announced Friday. Notably, the changes also mean foreign companies will need a license if they use American tools to produce specific high-end...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
NBC Los Angeles
Ark's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
NBC Los Angeles
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
Comments / 0