The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree
Editors and insurance underwriters are two jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree that are projected to see employment decline from 2021 to 2031.
JOBS・
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
A Manufacturing Revival Starts with the States | Opinion
We are well into the first stages of a Fourth Industrial Revolution driven by robotics and artificial intelligence.
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
Amazon is encouraging call center staff to work from home so that they can eventually shutter their offices
Members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism gathered across from Jeff Bezos-owned Whole Foods Market in Union Square South for a nation-wide solidarity event with the unionizing Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon is trying to slim down the number of people coming into its offices by encouraging its call...
10 Industries With the Most Job Openings
The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Universal Robots Ships Cobots with Two-Week Lead Time, Enabling Manufacturers to Meet Tax Deduction Deadline
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Facing unprecedented low unemployment figures, manufacturers of all sizes are struggling to fill repetitive and undesirable manufacturing jobs. With the help of the Section 179 tax deduction, US businesses may be able to significantly stretch their use-it-or-lose-it 2022 budgets and purchase collaborative robots to take on the repetitive manufacturing tasks that workers don’t want. Section 179 requires that qualified equipment and off-the-shelf software is purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2022, but with its unique two-week ship program, Universal Robots (UR) can make that happen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005453/en/ Universal Robots is able to ship its collaborative robots in just two weeks, overcoming significant supply chain challenges. The quick lead time enables manufactures to meet the section 179 tax deduction deadline. (Photo: Business Wire)
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for a...
A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon workers of all types have been agitating for higher pay for years. The e-commerce giant has about 750,000 warehouse workers in the US. Amazon tries to balance trimming costs across its warehouse network with the need to retain staff. Workers at Amazon warehouses across the country will receive hourly...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
For Local Food Systems To Thrive, Farm Tax Breaks Must Be Harder To Get
For local and regional food systems to work, the land around cities has to grow food. It sounds obvious, but that’s rarely what actually happens. Most U.S. cities’ perimeters are occupied with industrial feed crops like corn and soy; low-density sprawl housing with 10-acre lawns; and leisure farms, funded by day jobs in the city, that grow little food even for their owners.
CNBC
Uber, Doordash plunge after Labor Department proposes change to gig worker classification
The Biden Labor Department released a proposal Tuesday that could make it possible for gig workers to be reclassified as employees, rather than contractors. The proposed rule sent stocks of gig companies like DoorDash, Lyft and Uber down. It comes after a court reinstated a Trump-era rule Biden's Labor Department...
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Labor Agency Revisits Predictive Scheduling Policy
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. DOL Exploring Scheduling Rules|Will SECURE Act 2.0 Happen?. Rebecca Rainey: The Biden administration is taking a closer look at fair scheduling policies, hosting a roundtable last week at the Department of Labor that included workers, lawmakers, and industry representatives. Led by Labor Secretary Marty...
MedicalXpress
Robots in workplace contribute to burnout, job insecurity
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even in industries where robots aren't being used, and those fears may not be justified, said lead researcher Kai Chi Yam, Ph.D., an associate professor of management at the National University of Singapore.
Labor Department proposal could change gig worker and company rules
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees.
