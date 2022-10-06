ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

10 Industries With the Most Job Openings

The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
ECONOMY
Universal Robots Ships Cobots with Two-Week Lead Time, Enabling Manufacturers to Meet Tax Deduction Deadline

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Facing unprecedented low unemployment figures, manufacturers of all sizes are struggling to fill repetitive and undesirable manufacturing jobs. With the help of the Section 179 tax deduction, US businesses may be able to significantly stretch their use-it-or-lose-it 2022 budgets and purchase collaborative robots to take on the repetitive manufacturing tasks that workers don’t want. Section 179 requires that qualified equipment and off-the-shelf software is purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2022, but with its unique two-week ship program, Universal Robots (UR) can make that happen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005453/en/ Universal Robots is able to ship its collaborative robots in just two weeks, overcoming significant supply chain challenges. The quick lead time enables manufactures to meet the section 179 tax deduction deadline. (Photo: Business Wire)
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

A Third of U.S. Bosses/Executives Want Employees Back to Keep Track of Them, According to New Data from Fiverr Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has revealed the motivation behind return to work policies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005096/en/ Bosses want employees in an office to know where they are at all times. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
For Local Food Systems To Thrive, Farm Tax Breaks Must Be Harder To Get

For local and regional food systems to work, the land around cities has to grow food. It sounds obvious, but that’s rarely what actually happens. Most U.S. cities’ perimeters are occupied with industrial feed crops like corn and soy; low-density sprawl housing with 10-acre lawns; and leisure farms, funded by day jobs in the city, that grow little food even for their owners.
AGRICULTURE
Punching In: Labor Agency Revisits Predictive Scheduling Policy

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. DOL Exploring Scheduling Rules|Will SECURE Act 2.0 Happen?. Rebecca Rainey: The Biden administration is taking a closer look at fair scheduling policies, hosting a roundtable last week at the Department of Labor that included workers, lawmakers, and industry representatives. Led by Labor Secretary Marty...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Robots in workplace contribute to burnout, job insecurity

Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even in industries where robots aren't being used, and those fears may not be justified, said lead researcher Kai Chi Yam, Ph.D., an associate professor of management at the National University of Singapore.
TECHNOLOGY

