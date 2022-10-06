Read full article on original website
The Peripheral - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi drama series from the creators of Westworld. It stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, and Gary Carr. Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), her Marine veteran brother, Burton (Jack Reynor), and their dying mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032. As their mother’s health deteriorates and the medical bills add up, Flynne and Burton make extra money playing simulations (Sims). The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, “jockeying” for high-paying customers to beat challenging game levels. When Burton is offered a chance to beta test a new Sim, it’s Flynne who ends up playing, pretending to be her brother. The Sim takes place in London and it tasks Flynne with breaking into a corporation known as the Research Institute—to steal a valuable secret.
M3GAN - Official Trailer
She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family. Check out the creepy trailer for M3GAN, an upcoming movie starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like...
Women Talking - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Women Talking, an upcoming movie starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. The drama is based on the novel by Miriam Toews. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith.
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC
Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
Rosaline - Review
Rosaline releases on October 24, 2022 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. Rosaline is a charming, funny, and fresh retelling of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare in the 14th century. But what makes Rosaline different is that the story is told from the perspective of the eponymous character.
Tom Cruise's Space Movie Will Include Him Doing an Actual Spacewalk
Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise is set to star in a movie shot in space thanks to a partnership with NASA, and Universal wants to make him the “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”. In an interview with BBC,...
The Banshees of Inisherin Review
The Banshees of Inisherin releases in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire and cannons of the Irish Civil War rage on the west coast of Ireland in The Banshees of Inisherin. Still, that conflict remains on the periphery of Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The writer-director focuses our attention on another civil war, more personal and increasingly psychological, brewing between two long-time best friends Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) on the fictional island of Inisherin in 1923. It’s the type of isolated isle where homesteads are sparse but beautiful vistas are plenty, which cinematographer Ben Davies introduces elegantly in the opening scenes. Wide shots take in the naturally gorgeous greens, blues, and browns of this coastal community, setting a lovely backdrop for this darkly funny and dramatic tale of friendship.
Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four Have All Been Delayed
Avengers: Secret Wars, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four have all been delayed amid a substantial scheduling shakeup for the MCU. Disney confirmed a raft of new dates following reports that work had been paused on Blade. Here's the full list. Chevalier: April 27, 2023. A Haunting in Venice: September 15, 2023.
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Official 'Beginning' Trailer
Check out the latest teaser for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of the finale on Disney+ this Thursday, October 13, 2022. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany, Charlie Cox, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, and Benedict Wong.
Halloween Horror Nights 2022: The Weeknd, Nope, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, The Black Phone, and More Walk Through
A few of IGN's staff members, Benjamin Watts, Francesca Rivera, and Tom Jorgensen, venture to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, to check out this years' haunted houses. A few of the mazes featured this year are inspired by musical artist The Weeknd, cult-classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Jordan Peele's Nope, and Blumhouse's double-feature of Freaky and The Black Phone.
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases the Return of Henry Cavill’s Superman in Upcoming DC Film
Following a tedious amount of waiting for DC fans, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam film will finally arrive later this month. With less than two weeks to go for its release, the film's cast and crew have gone into overdrive with its marketing and promotions. This is largely true for Dwayne Johnson, who has been on a tear with several interviews, where he talks about the character he has so longed to play on the silver screen.
Angela Lansbury, Who Starred in Beauty and the Beast and More, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned decades and several major Disney roles, has died. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," Lansbury's family said in a statement, which was reported by NBC News.
Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins confirms completion of final script; teases plans for a fourth movie in the franchise
Wonder Woman might soon be in action with a third film in her series, as director Patty Jenkin confirms the completion of her script writing process for the project. While speaking at the Matera Film Festival in Italia, Jenkins shared the delightful news to Gal Gadot fans around the world, as it seems like she might soon return to deliver justice with her lasso.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere Review
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming in the U.S. on Hulu and internationally on Disney+. After a decade away, Bleach has finally returned to adapt the manga series’ final arc. Thousand-Year Blood War is the latest show in a trend of “pipe dream” sequels that have recently cropped up including A Certain Magical Index 3, Tiger & Bunny 2, and Devil is a Part-Timer 2. Despite reasonable concerns that the magic may have dissipated, the true joys of Bleach remain unchanged. Fight sequences are still incredibly stylized. Composer Shirō Sagisu’s tunes still slap. There’s a new filter over the show, providing a movie-esque shading. The Thousand-Year Blood War is Bleach at its best.
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Spin-Off Starring Maggie and Negan, Gets First-Look Images at NYCC 2022
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, recieved its first-look images at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022. While we didn't learn much more about the series that's set in New York City, the images...
Hellraiser: Exclusive "Becoming Pinhead" Clip
Watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes clip showcasing Jamie Clayton's 4-hour transformation into Pinhead for Hulu's Hellraiser movie. A reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Released Alongside New Featurette
Marvel Studios has released a gallery of character posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, along with a featurette that puts the spotlight on the sequel's ensemble cast. The 12 new posters offer a closer look at the movie's main characters, including returning stars such as Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright, as well as several new faces, with posters for the likes of Tenoch Huerta's Namor, Michaela Coel's Aneka, and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, who is making her MCU debut in the film.
Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022
Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
