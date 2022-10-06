ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Fantasy Football Today: Top waiver targets and your first look at Week 6 rankings

One team at 1-4 That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals

Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of 2020, but has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Russell Wilson
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Rankings: Target Eno Benjamin on waivers with RB1 upside this week

It's probably fair to say the Cardinals offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first five weeks, and I think that's especially trust for the running backs. After ranking ninth in RB scoring last season, they rank just 21st in the early going. James Conner has been decent, but not great, and there hasn't been much room for any other running backs to succeed in an offense that has historically supported multiple Fantasy relevant backs.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fantasy Football Week 6 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness

Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
HOUSTON, TX

