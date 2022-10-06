Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Top waiver targets and your first look at Week 6 rankings
One team at 1-4 That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of 2020, but has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Teams interested in adding WR don't plan on him playing until at least Week 10
Teams who may have an interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their rosters aren't planning on him being available until Week 10 or 11, according to sources. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and has been recovering since. He can't sign anywhere until he's healthy enough to pass a physical, and that's in doubt as of today.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Preview: Projections, DFS plays, waiver adds, and more
Week 6 marks the beginning of the bye season, with the Raiders, Titans, Texans, and Lions on a bye. At running back, this week is particularly painful because Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jamaal Williams, and Dameon Pierce have all been ranked as top-24 running backs. With all the injuries we're dealing with, they will be missed.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Rankings: Target Eno Benjamin on waivers with RB1 upside this week
It's probably fair to say the Cardinals offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first five weeks, and I think that's especially trust for the running backs. After ranking ninth in RB scoring last season, they rank just 21st in the early going. James Conner has been decent, but not great, and there hasn't been much room for any other running backs to succeed in an offense that has historically supported multiple Fantasy relevant backs.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Raiders’ McDaniels Comments on Davante Adams’s Postgame Incident
The Las Vegas coach supports his star receiver, calling the shoving of a photographer an “unfortunate situation.”
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness
Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
CBS Sports
Kliff Kingsbury talks blame for Kyler Murray spike: 'I thought he was clearly past and they brought it back'
Kyler Murray is taking deserved criticism for his late-game mistakes in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals aren't placing all the blame on their franchise quarterback. Murray and the Arizona offense had Philadelphia on the ropes, facing a second-and-10 on the Eagles' 34-yard line with 36 seconds...
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be accounted for on every play in Week 6 showdown
Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend. This...
Comments / 0