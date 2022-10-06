ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 on record as one of the 'driest ever' in Metro Detroit, meteorologists say

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAztX_0iOlYVkf00

(WWJ) - While a sprinkle of rain will damp areas in Southeast Michigan Thursday night, weather experts said it won't be enough to help as 2022 goes down as the one of Michigan's driest years on record.

The National Weather Service said the Detroit area is 8 inches short of rainfall for the period running from Jan. 1 to Oct. 5.

"Abnormally Dry to Moderate Drought conditions have expanded to cover all of SE Michigan with this week's U.S. Drought Monitor update," meteorologists said. "Rainfall with the cold front this evening (mainly 0.25" or less) will not help much."

Flint is reported at five inches below normal while Saginaw is in a deficit for almost three inches.

According to weather experts, September went on record as the 15th driest ever in Metro Detroit -- forecasters say the area received just under an inch of rain.

The NWS said a cold front will sweep through the area, bringing gusty winds along with a sprinkle of rain, but hardly enough to help even out the deficit.

The high temperature is forecasted to hit the low to mid 70s.

The cold front will drop temperatures from there, as highs are only forecasted to get into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Friday.

The rainfall totals for 2022 come as a sharp contrast to numbers recorded last year.

The summer of 2021 was one of the most active summers in terms of severe weather in Metro Detroit, with major thunderstorms and flooding events causing big problems for many communities.

Detroit and Dearborn Heights both experienced historic flooding when a massive rain storm moved over the area on June 25-26th, 2021.

Meteorologists said 40.1 inches of rain fell last year, but only 19.39 inches has been recorded in 2022 so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhCiR_0iOlYVkf00
Photo credit The National Weather Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologists#Metro Detroit#Severe Weather#Southeast Michigan#U S Drought Monitor#Us Drought Monitor
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
1470 WFNT

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbtnews.com

Michigan Carvana dealership has license suspended for multiple violations

A Carvana dealership in Novi, Michigan, has had its license suspended after numerous violations, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. According to the agency, the Carvana outlet in southeast Michigan failed to maintain proper vehicle records, improperly issued temporary registrations, and violated the terms of an existing probation agreement over a hundred times, as well as committing other “fraudulent acts.”
NOVI, MI
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy