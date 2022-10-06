ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Parts of the Twin Cities in extreme drought which could be bad news come spring

By Mark Freie, Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFU8K_0iOlYM3M00

The new United States Drought Monitor data shows the Twin Cities metro in severe or even extreme drought conditions in some places.

Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said an early-season record snowfall could help, but given the situation we're in, the options aren't looking great.

“The best case scenario would be we do have some kind of large event such as that ends up melting later, before the ground is completely frozen, so we end up replenishing a bit of that groundwater before we reach the spring,” Hasenstein explains. “But obviously if we have a bunch of snowfall and then it just kind of sits there for a while, it's not really going to do anything until that begins to melt.”

Hasenstein said we are not looking at any chances for meaningful rainfall in the near future. But he adds that if we are going to experience drought, this is the best time for it to happen.

“One thing that I guess is working in our favor is just the time of year that this is happening as the drought impacts, even though we're in the extreme drought category, they are less pronounced when we get into the winter months as opposed to if this happened during the summer,” Hasenstein told WCCO.

That may not hold true come spring however. National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said Thursday that drought this late in the year could have a big impact in the spring.

“We're already behind on soil moisture and just there's a good chance it just gets worse as we head through next summer,” Gunszke says. “So you're just starting farther behind, harder to catch up again. And basically the only thing that we can hope for is basically a really good winter that can then melt in the spring and replenish our ground moisture.”

The National Weather Service Twin Cities noted that we just experienced the driest September since records have been kept in Minnesota (1871). Coming off a very dry summer and with no measurable precipitation in the forecast spells bad news as we head towards winter.

The good news has been for farmers who have had no trouble getting in their fields for harvest thanks to the dry conditions, but those same farmers may see very dry fields come next spring.

There are also reports from many parts of the metro and central Minnesota of low lake and river levels as well. WCCO’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says he has been hearing from listeners who are having issues getting their boats out of the water this fall due to low lake levels.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Storms possible Tuesday, then it gets chilly

(FOX 9) - Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the 80s, ahead of a cold front that could bring scattered thunderstorms in the evening. The high on Tuesday is about 20 degrees above average for this time of year (the record high is 85 degrees for this date). But after the dinner hours, a cold front will slam into us, bringing scattered thunderstorm possibilities from about 7 p.m. to midnight. The storms could bring hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Cities#Twin Cities Metro
Bring Me The News

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
willmarradio.com

Minnehaha Falls dry

(Minneapolis, MN) - Extreme drought conditions in the Twin Cities are impacting local rivers…
ENVIRONMENT
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
waer.org

La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says

A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
SYRACUSE, NY
mprnews.org

Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy