Pittsburgh, PA

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5

By Kent Urbanski, Michael Fenner, Jay Puskar
abc27 News
 5 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5.

The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter only to give that away.

The team talks takeaways from the game, in which we saw Kenny Pickett make his first appearance on the field in the regular season.

The Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27 News

