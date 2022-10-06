Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local fire departments to hold open houses as part of National Fire Prevention Week
Only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan, according to a National Fire Protection Association survey. One-third of American households who made an estimate thought they would have at least six minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening — and only 8% said their first thought on hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out, according to the survey.
Democratic candidates face Republican challengers for Milltown Borough Council
MILLTOWN – The November ballot will see Democratic candidates face Republican challengers as they vie for the two, three-year terms available for the Milltown Borough Council. Democratic incumbent Phil Zambrana and Party newcomer Patricia Payne will face Republican candidates John Collins, a former councilman, and newcomer Gary Posnansky. Zambrana...
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Oct. 5
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
More than 100 firefighters help grant Passaic youngster’s ‘Make-A-Wish’ to become firefighter
MONROE – Just minutes after being sworn in as New Jersey’s newest firefighter, a 9-year-old Passaic boy has been hailed a hero “rescuing a princess from the balcony of the castle.”. Make-A-Wish New Jersey and over 100 firefighters from departments all throughout the state and beyond came...
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Federal funds through grant help further secure Temple B’nai Shalom, Vibrant Church in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help further secure the facility shared by Temple B’nai Shalom and the Vibrant Church. “The first clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution protects our legal right to freely practice our religious faith, but we must ensure members of the community can safely exercise that right,” Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) said. “Investments like this one, made through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, can help ensure safety and peace of mind for people of faith in every community.”
Run for Fun! The Healthy Kids Running Series invites youngsters to race
EAST BRUNSWICK – Children ages 2-14 have the opportunity to “run for fun” through the Healthy Kids Running Series. The initiative began on Sept. 11 and will continue on Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at East Brunswick High School. The Healthy Kids Running...
State announces plan to install EV charging stations at parks, forests
New Jersey state parks are among the latest recipients of funding to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure, giving visitors the opportunity to appreciate and protect the environment while quietly charging their vehicles during outings, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced. In March, the New Jersey Board of Public...
East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
Former Milltown resident calls on mayor, council to honor former Mayor Gloria Bradford
I had the pleasure to grow up in Milltown and was very fortunate to serve on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Cable TV Contract Committee and the Local Access Channel Committee. I have since moved out of Milltown, but I have noticed that Mayor Trina Mehr and the Borough...
From Warsaw ghetto to ‘joy and freedom’: Holocaust survivor caps 40-year career with Princeton Eye Group
One of Dr. Stephen Felton’s earliest childhood memories is that of standing on the deck of a ship in New York Harbor, staring at the lighting on the Statue of Liberty and watching the twinkling lights on the land. It was cold and snow was on the way, but...
Monroe remembers sacrifices made on 21st anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Monroe Township joined communities across the nation to honor the nearly 3,000 people lost from the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The township remembered 21 years late at Memorial Tree Park on Prospect Plains Road on Sept. 11. “On this National Day of Service and remembrance we honor the...
Never Forget: East Brunswick remembers 9/11 with candlelight vigil
EAST BRUNSWICK – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a candlelight vigil was held in memory for the thousands that perished, which included eight East Brunswick residents. Outside the East Brunswick Municipal Complex, residents gathered under canopies at the 9/11 Monument to remember the...
