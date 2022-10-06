ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Criterion Sentinel

Local fire departments to hold open houses as part of National Fire Prevention Week

Only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan, according to a National Fire Protection Association survey. One-third of American households who made an estimate thought they would have at least six minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening — and only 8% said their first thought on hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out, according to the survey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Oct. 5

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Federal funds through grant help further secure Temple B’nai Shalom, Vibrant Church in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will help further secure the facility shared by Temple B’nai Shalom and the Vibrant Church. “The first clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution protects our legal right to freely practice our religious faith, but we must ensure members of the community can safely exercise that right,” Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) said. “Investments like this one, made through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, can help ensure safety and peace of mind for people of faith in every community.”
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick, NJ
