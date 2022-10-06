Intel impact: Ashland University, other Ohio schools look to train new workforce

Construction of Intel's $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio has led to a partnership between 11 area colleges and universities to help train workers for the technology-related jobs expected to come.

Ashland University has joined the Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium, led by Lorain County Community College.

The higher education partnership will develop semiconductor careers by providing training programs, according to a news release from Ashland U.

"The consortium that Ashland is a part of will help support semiconductor fabrication and equipment operations, including automation, robotics, microelectronics, semiconductor processing, cleanroom technical training, cybersecurity and data analysis," the release states.

The education initiative will focus on "expanding the talent pipeline, broadening the region’s ability to deliver curriculum and experiential learning models, building on existing regional programs, resources and stakeholders and rapidly spreading effective strategies within the consortium."

“Our part in the consortium will focus on one of the greatest strengths at Ashland University – teacher education," said Shawn Orr, dean of eAshland, in the release. "Over the next three years, as we work with high school STEM teachers and industry professionals newly entering academia, we’ll bring our passion and belief in the transformational power of education to support Ohio’s workforce.”

Semiconductor bootcamps will train teachers to help educate a new workforce

Ashland will work on developing two projects – smart manufacturing semiconductor bootcamps and an industry educator teaching certificate program.

The manufacturing bootcamp is designed from field-based manufacturing bootcamps that AU has been delivering to hundreds of Ohio educators the last five years. The semiconductor camps will include a week-long field experience in smart manufacturing for technical college, community college and university faculty, as well as future instructors.

Faculty or future faculty will earn continuing education credit as they engage in workshop content, including visiting multiple manufacturing facilities, enhancing their understanding of the semiconductor manufacturing industry, exploring career opportunities for their students and collaborating with colleagues from across Ohio.

The industry educator teaching certification program will be a new online offering from AU for industry professionals to become college faculty within their area of expertise. It will address teaching and learning in a higher education environment and include academic philosophy, quality improvement, curriculum development, learning theories and evidence-based teaching.

For more information about the bootcamps, contact Jim Powell, executive director of professional learning, at jpowell1@ashland.edu, and for information on faculty certification, contact Stephanie Meeks, director of workforce development, at smeeks2@ashland.edu.